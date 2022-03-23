DUBAI : Itaipu Binational, a global leader in clean and renewable energy generation, showcases its tried and tested practices in water conservation for biodiversity, climate, and energy, at a thematic exhibition during Water Week at the Brazil Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The world’s second largest hydroelectric power plant located on the Brazilian and Paraguay border, equally owned by Brazil and Paraguay showcases the interconnections between water, biodiversity, climate, and energy.

Under the patronage of ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, the 12-day exhibition concluding on March 31, 2022, is aimed at helping the Expo visitors experience the abundance of water resources from the South American nation. The exhibition will also present two ballet performances between 7 pm and 8:50 pm every night until the Expo’s last day.

“With state-of-the-art interactive and immersive technologies, we are presenting the richness of Brazil's ecosystems and sensitize visitors about environmental conservation, and water care,” said Anatalicio Risden Junior, Director General of Itaipu Binational.

“The sustainability theme reflects the potential of Brazil for a green economy, which associates economic development with nature, exemplified by Itaipu's case. Our activities also featured events addressing sustainability and covering a variety of themes such as territorial development, renewable energies, preservation of water resources, and biodiversity, among others,” he added.

Commenting on the Itaipu exhibition, Elias Martins Filho, Commissioner-General for Brazil pavilion at the Expo 2020, said, “We are extremely proud to host the 12-day exhibition at our pavilion and expand our contributions to the global community, with the sharing of successful experiences in the management of water, energy and ecosystems. Itaipu extensive initiatives at the pavilion received positive response for the practices on how to balance energy generation with the environment.”

The activities include presentation of state-of-the-art technological resources, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, immersion in scenarios with 360-degree projection, among others. Visitors will have the experience of visiting Itaipu, the natural beauties that surround the plant, and other scenarios that show the exuberance of nature in Brazil.

These attractions are presented, throughout different itineraries: Water as Movement (with emphasis on the "flying rivers" installation, which shows the interconnections between Brazilian biomes through the rain); Water as Energy (where it is possible to learn about the importance of water and biodiversity for energy generation); Water as Life (which includes ballet performances specially created for the Expo by Quasar Cia. de Dança); and Waters for Peace (in which the partnership between Brazil and Paraguay that generated Itaipu will be explored, including the company's contributions to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda, and the importance of this agenda for the world).

Starting from March 20, the exhibition also presents ballet performances taking place every night at 7 pm until the last day of Expo.

Brazil and Paraguay created Itaipu to jointly generate hydropower on the Parana River, the border between the two countries. It is the single plant that has produced the most energy in history, with more than 2.8 million Gigawatts/hour, enough to supply the world for 45 days.

Around its reservoir, the plant develops a series of environmental and social actions. An example is the green belt of more than 100,000 hectares of Atlantic Forest, which received the title of Biosphere Reserve from UNESCO, in The Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme.

The Brazil Pavilion at the Expo’s Sustainability District showcases a water mirror at the ground level referring to the enormous availability of water resources in Brazil, which owns 12 per cent of the world's fresh water and a coastline of almost 11 thousand kilometres in length. The Pavilion received a series of attractions prepared by Itaipu that aimed to raise awareness of the importance of water for ecosystems and, consequently, for the quality of life of all people.

About Brazil pavilion at Expo 2020

The Brazilian pavilion will be part of this last thematic axis, reaffirming the importance of biodiversity, culture of environmental preservation, competitiveness based on sustainability and the portrait of Brazilian multiculturalism.

Expo Dubai 2020 represents a singular moment of promotion of Brazilian diversity and an opportunity to tell the world of its unique features. The event is linked to the efforts of Apex-Brazil in the commercial promotion of agribusiness, innovative technologies, as well as the construction of an economically attractive country image and a natural destination for foreign investments. It will also contribute to reinforcing the regional, gastronomic and ethnic multiplicity and immigration diversity of Brazil.

Apex-Brazil is responsible for building the pavilion and organizing the Brazilian participation at Expo Dubai. In 2015, the agency organized the Brazilian participation at Expo Milano and, in 2010, at the Expo Shanghai.

