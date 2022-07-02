Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait was recognised by international investors for its successful growth strategy that saw a significant jump in net profits in the year to date, at a conference hosted by HSBC in London, earlier this month. The growth in the rest of the GCC was also credited as a strong regional economic catalyst for the region and beyond.

The conference, the first pan regional exchange event hosted by HSBC Bank Middle East, connected the Kuwait, Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia exchanges with international investors, Middle East policymakers and stakeholders from across the public and private sectors.

“Having world class global banking and markets capabilities in the Middle East is how we helped clients in the region raise more than US$19 billion from investors worldwide in 2021, placing us on top of Bloomberg’s equity and debt rankings in 2021,” said Stephen Moss, Regional Chief Executive for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT).

Topics on the agenda included ESG, equity capital markets, global energy demand, and economic diversification in the region.

“The private sector has contributed to the development of a reliable and sound capital market infrastructure and increased liquidity levels here in Kuwait, reinforced by best-in-class international standards and practices. HSBC plays an important role in introducing innovative products and services and attracting investors to this region from all over the world,” said Samer Alabed, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Kuwait.

HSBC is the leading international investment bank in the region and launched its Securities Services in 2005. The large and experienced Securities Services team on the ground offers highly automated, safekeeping, settlement and asset servicing capability.

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi British Bank (SABB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$71bn as at 31 December 2021.