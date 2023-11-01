1 in 6 adults in the MENA region are living with diabetes. The number of people with diabetes in the region is predicted to increase by 86% to 136 million by 2045.[1]

Chronic kidney disease, a progressive renal condition, affects over 850 million people globally and poses a significant burden on patients and healthcare systems.[2]

Boehringer Ingelheim hosted the ‘CRM 360 standalone meeting’, an expert engagement forum, and ‘IMETA CRM Discussions for EXperts (MEDEX)’, a scientific expert meeting, to share and discuss the latest advances in the management of cardio-renal-metabolic conditions to help improve patient outcomes across India, the Middle East, and Africa.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, hosted a dedicated event aimed at improving outcomes for patients living with cardio-renal-metabolic (CRM) conditions, such as chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, and heart failure. The two-day event drew the participation of over 380 endocrinologists, nephrologists, cardiologists and primary care physicians from India, the Middle East and Africa, and was held on October 20th and 21st at the Hilton Al Habtoor City in Dubai. This year’s event combined two meetings, the ‘CRM360 standalone meeting’, an expert engagement forum, and ‘IMETA CRM Discussions for EXperts (MEDEX)’, a scientific expert meeting for healthcare professionals.

CRM conditions have emerged as a global health challenge, affecting over one billion individuals worldwide[3] and making them the leading cause of mortality.[4] The intricate connection between the cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic systems means that disease in one system can ripple through the others, increasing the risk of complications.[5] In light of this connection, extensive research has shown that a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach is pivotal for enhancing treatment outcomes.

The ‘CRM360 standalone meeting’ which was held on the first day of the event, provided a forum for international and regional medical experts to present the latest research on the interconnectivity of CRM systems, with a focus on the importance of early diagnosis and holistic management to improve patient outcomes.

‘MEDEX’ took place the next day. The well-established medical education platform, first launched in 2019, gathered experts to delve into the latest CRM disease treatment guidelines with a focus on a novel approach in chronic kidney disease management. This year, the meeting shed a spotlight on the importance of early diagnosis of chronic kidney disease, which is known as a ‘silent killer’, as most people live with the disease for years before they display any symptoms.[6]

Mohammed Tawil, Regional Managing Director and Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim for the India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (IMETA) region, said, “At Boehringer Ingelheim, we recognize the growing burden of CRM diseases on patients and healthcare systems, and remain committed to innovating to make a positive impact in this space. Beyond delivering novel therapeutic solutions for patients, we also prioritize fostering a collaborative network involving the regional medical community by hosting forums like the ‘CRM360 standalone meeting’ and ‘MEDEX’. Focused on raising awareness about CRM conditions and discussing the latest treatment advances, these meetings help us fulfill our company’s purpose of transforming lives for generations.”

Dr. Khadija Hafidh, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Dubai Academic Health Corporation applauded the dedicated focus on the management of CRM diseases. “Today, around 73 million adults are living with diabetes across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and this number is projected to increase to 136 million by 2045.[7] This means that it is more important than ever to be aware of the CRM interconnectivity and consider heart and kidney protection in type 2 diabetes management to improve patient outcomes.”

Dr. Ali Abu-Alfa, Professor of Medicine, and Member of the Division of Nephrology and Hypertension at the American University of Beirut, said, “Mounting clinical data continues to prove how important it is to consider renal protection when treating patients with CRM conditions. Today, approximately 1 in 3 adults with diabetes have chronic kidney disease.[8] Meetings like the ‘CRM360 standalone’ and ‘MEDEX’ are crucial as they encourage discussions around the importance of identifying patients at risk of chronic kidney disease and that of early diagnosis and intervention for better outcomes.”

As a leading biopharmaceutical company, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a holistic view of the broader therapeutic needs of patients who may often have multiple interconnected conditions. Through a commitment to bringing value through innovation, the company builds on its solid scientific expertise to develop breakthrough therapies, and leverage synergies with the wider healthcare community to boost awareness on CRM conditions and improve the lives of millions of patients affected.

