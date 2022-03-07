Heart Failure is a progressive condition with a current worldwide prevalence of over 60 million

The scientific forum provided an opportunity to discuss the latest developments in the treatment of heart failure, a condition that poses a significant health burden across the region

Experts highlighted the importance of the use of SGLT-2 inhibitors, which have shown improved outcomes for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Over 200 cardiologists from across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (‘META’) region gathered on February 25th and 26th at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dubai for the first ‘Heart Talks Meeting’ organized by Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies. During the two-day meeting, experts highlighted the benefit of adopting Sodium-Glucose Co-Transporter 2 (‘SGLT-2’) inhibitors, which has demonstrated improved outcomes in treating patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (‘HFrEF’).

The Heart Talks Meeting is accredited by the American Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and Dubai Health Authority. In addition, the meeting is endorsed by the Emirates Cardiac Society (ECS), a professional organization aiming to improve cardiovascular health through education, research, and quality patient care within the UAE, as well as Egypt’s Cardiovascular Research, Education & Prevention (CVREP) Foundation, whose objective is to empower professionals by enhancing their knowledge in the field of cardiology.

International speakers presented patient case studies and explored how cardiologists can incorporate SGLT-2 inhibitors into clinical practice. The latest guidelines shared during the meeting demonstrated the benefits of adopting the HF guideline directed medical therapies including the SGLT-2 inhibitor class of drugs to reduce cardiovascular deaths, hospitalizations, and serious adverse renal events in patients with HFrEF. The panel discussions over the two days facilitated the exchange of ideas and best practices, followed by sessions focused on addressing the challenges that cardiologists may face when using such novel therapies within a clinical setting.

Cardiovascular diseases (‘CVD’) are a leading cause of death within the META region2. Heart failure, a common complication of CVD, is a potentially fatal condition that affects over 60 million people worldwide3. HFrEF happens when the heart muscle does not contract effectively, and less blood is pumped out to the body, often related to previous cardiac events, coronary artery disease, and structural damage to the heart. Until recently, treatment options for heart failure have been limited, with no new therapies emerging for the last two decades5.

Mohammed Al-Tawil, Regional Managing Director and Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim for India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (‘IMETA’) region, said, “Symptoms of heart failure can have a profound impact on the quality of life of patients living with this life-threatening condition. Building on our legacy of developing breakthrough therapies in areas of unmet medical needs, we are proud to demonstrate the potential of adopting SGLT-2 inhibitors that improve the outcomes for people living with heart failure. The Heart Talks Meeting helps us fulfill our commitment to improve the lives of patients by bringing together experts and facilitating discussions around new developments in heart failure treatment.”

Dr. Abdulla Shehab, Vice President Emirates Cardiac Society, Professor of Interventional Cardiology, said “Heart failure is a condition that leads to devastating complications and has a high mortality rate. Having the opportunity to meet with other cardiologists and learn about the latest advances in heart failure treatment is crucial to improving the lives of our patients. Medical meetings like Heart Talks provide an educational platform for peer-to-peer discussions backed by scientific research on the latest therapies which we can then incorporate into the clinical setting and redefine how people living with these conditions are treated.”

Dr. Juwairia Alali, President Emirates Cardiac Society, Consultant Cardiologist Rashid Hospital Dubai, United Arab Emirates, said: “Heart failure poses a significant burden to our community. With frequent hospital stays and limited quality of life for those affected, there is an urgent need to address effective treatment options. Thankfully, with the emergence of new therapies, the way we manage and treat the condition is changing. We value forums such as Heart Talks that ensure cardiologists across the region are updated on latest developments that can benefit the patients and their families.”

Professor Adel El Etriby, Adel El Etriby MD,FACC,FESC, Professor of cardiology Ain Shams University, said: “Due to the complex nature of the condition and its impact on the patients living with it, learning about the latest advances in heart failure treatment is crucial for the medical community. During the two-day Heart Talks meeting, the discussion that focused on the optimal implementation of guideline-recommended therapies to improve the treatment outcomes was helpful in understanding the current landscape of heart failure management. The exchange is a step towards being able to explore new horizons in HFrEF treatment and bring hope to millions who live with this condition.”

Dr. Waleed Al Habeeb, Consultant Cardiologist and President of Saudi Heart Association in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, further added: ‘Heart failure poses a significant threat to millions worldwide and affects patients in the Middle East a decade earlier than in Western countries. With new treatment options now available, it has become vital for the medical community to educate themselves about the new ways of treating this progressive condition. Scientific forums such as Heart Talks help us to understand the broader spectrum of heart failure management that can further help us save lives.”

Through research and educational initiatives, Boehringer Ingelheim is driven to enhance treatment options for people with heart failure. The company continues to organize educational initiatives like MEDEX (‘META Heart Failure Discussion for Experts’) that invite physicians across the region to a scientific exchange of knowledge related to future indications adopting SGLT-2 inhibitors and treatment pathways. In an effort to raise awareness within the patient community, Boehringer Ingelheim has developed an Arabic website for the public, patients, and caregivers in the region.

-Ends-

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. Around 52,000 employees serve more than 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.