Stakeholders from across the global publishing industry gathered in the spirit of solidarity and cooperation to debate the issues which will impact the future of publishing.

Jakarta, Indonesia: – Publishers from around the world have assembled in Jakarta, Indonesia, for the 33rd International Publishers Congress – a two-day industry-wide gathering aiming to discuss the key themes that will impact the future of publishing, and its sustainable growth.

In her role as IPA President, Bodour Al Qasimi has, over the last year, encouraged publishers from all international markets to attend this important event, and many responded to her call with 666 delegates from 63 countries making the journey to the Indonesian capital.

With a carefully curated, two-day schedule designed to harness the collective power of the industry, the agenda maximized opportunities for participants to listen and learn about variety of topics ranging from sustainability, technology, AI, and freedom to publish, to translation, educational publishing, literature for children, inclusivity and diversity.

However, in the lead-up to the congress the city of Jakarta also played host to the Indonesian Book Fair and many publishers took the opportunity to network at this vibrant event which has so much importance to the local and regional publishing economy. While attending the opening of the fair, Bodour noted the rich and joyful connection books had with the children in attendance and encouraged Indonesian publishers to maximise their opportunities to learn and grow through IPA Programs.

After the opening, Bodour was formally welcomed to at a luncheon hosted by Indonesian Publishers, and latterly attended the official welcoming reception for the congress – her first opportunity to meet with her international colleagues.

Bodour thanked her hosts for their warm welcome, congratulated the various organising committees, and officials from the Indonesian government, including Jakarta’s governor Heru Budi Hartono who made the long-awaited event possible, and voiced her excitement for the schedule ahead.

On the opening day, Bodour delivered her keynote address and spoke candidly on the innovative and interconnected approaches that will be required to meet the challenges of working in publishing in this era of fast-paced and unpredictable change.

She explained that collaborative working methods will be particularly important in the future in order to become adaptable and agile in the face of adversity, particularly as the publishing industry is increasingly vulnerable to external pressures presented by rapid technological advancement, economic restructuring, supply chain disruption, and inflation – all of which can cause abrupt changes in market and consumer behaviour.

Following her remarks, the congress got underway and with hearty conversation and inspirational conversation driven by leaders from the publishing industry, the delegates were empowered to participate, and affect real change where they could to better secure the future of the industry.

After two-days of though-provoking agenda, it fell to Bodour to close the Congress for another session and in her closing remarks, she welcomed incoming IPA President Karine Pansa and new Vice President Gvantsa Jobava to their roles, wishing them the best of luck as they continue the incredibly challenging and rewarding work of the IPA in ensuring a sustainable future for the publishing industry.

She finally expressed her thanks the delegates in attendance and the wider international publishing community for the honour of being their president and for their support, generosity and hospitality during her tenure.

