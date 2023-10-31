Sharjah: On Tuesday, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, the Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), inspected the final preparations for the 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), taking place in Expo Centre Sharjah, November 1-12 under the theme ‘We Speak Books’. The purpose of the visit was to evaluate the venue’s readiness to welcome guests and visitors to the book fair’s largest edition yet, which is welcoming 108 participating countries this year.

The chairperson was accompanied by HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, the CEO of SBA, and Khoula Al Mujaini, the General Coordinator of SIBF and Mansour AlHassani, Director of Publishers Services at SBA.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi commended the efforts of SBA’s organising and volunteering committees in ensuring the success of this prominent cultural event. She emphasised its role in enriching culture and literature and supporting the publishing sector both locally and globally. She expressed her anticipation for an exceptional edition this year, which is set to open on Wednesday.'

-Ends-