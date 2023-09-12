Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

BISSELL Middle East and Africa, a subsidiary of the global pioneer in homecare solutions, had captivated the audience at IFA Berlin 2023 with its comprehensive range of products, showcasing the groundbreaking HydroSteam™ Technology. Celebrating a rich heritage of 147 years, BISSELL continues its commitment to revolutionizing homecare, ensuring unprecedented cleaning performance for the toughest messes.

Alongside the complete HydroSteam™ lineup, BISSELL also exhibited a diverse variety of portable deep cleaners, deep upright carpet cleaners, multi-surface Crosswave and cleaning solutions. Visitors were treated to live demonstrations, highlighting the prowess and efficiency of BISSELL products, particularly in floor cleaning. The company also hosted sessions with international key stakeholders, exploring future collaborations and worldwide opportunities, further reinforcing the strength and potential of BISSELL's offerings.

The HydroSteam™ range had featured products like the Revolution® HydroSteam™ carpet cleaner, SPOTCLEAN® HYDROSTEAM™ portable cleaner, and the CrossWave® HydroSteam™ Multi-Surface Cleaner, showcasing BISSELL's innovative lineup that was the first of its kind to utilize the HydroSteam™ Technology. The Revolution® HydroSteam™ was a distinct carpet cleaner, boasting the HydroSteam™ Technology with a unique heater and fluid delivery system that targeted tough residues and stains. The SPOTCLEAN® HYDROSTEAM™ portable cleaner provided unparalleled portability combined with the cleaning power of HydroSteam™, making spot and stain removal more efficient than ever before. Meanwhile, the CrossWave® HydroSteam™ Multi-Surface Cleaner had introduced a 3-in-1 system that combined vacuuming, mopping, and steam cleaning into a single versatile tool. Together, these products had encapsulated BISSELL’s dedication to addressing a myriad of cleaning challenges.

Faten Al-Baltaji, General Manager - BISSELL Middle East and Africa, expressed her pride in the launch, "Presenting our full HydroSteam™ range at IFA Berlin 2023 stands testament to BISSELL's unwavering commitment to superior cleaning solutions. Our aim is to empower our customers to foster a clean and healthy living space."

Sebastian Asensio de Vries, BISSELL International VP, added, " Being at IFA Berlin 2023 strengthens our global footprint. As family owned and a leading Brand in Floor Care, we are committed to deliver meaningful innovation since 1876. By introducing the BISSELL Brand and our newest Innovations to our customers and consumers all over the world, we redefine deep cleaning standards across the globe.”

