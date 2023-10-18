Beyon Digital Companies Exhibit Alongside Major Tech Giants at GITEX GLOBAL

Manama, Bahrain: The Beyon Group is making its mark as a prominent exhibitor at GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech show, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates this week. The Company is taking part for the first time under the Beyon brand, with its strong participation being the biggest by a Bahraini company.

GITEX Week brings together industry leaders, innovators and technology enthusiasts from around the globe, providing a platform to showcase the latest advancement and trends, with a focus this year on AI in everything. At the event, the Beyon Group including Batelco and its 4 digital companies - Beyon Money, Beyon Cyber, Beyon Solutions and Beyon Connect, is showcasing its latest innovative digital products and solutions, while also highlighting some exciting plans for the future.

During the opening ceremony H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited Beyon among other major tech companies including e&, Huawei, Salesforce, G42, Microsoft and IBM.

During the event several partnerships and agreements were signed in the presence of

Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Beyon Chairman, and furthermore, a number of visits were exchanged with key delegates and exhibitors from leading companies including E&, du, Ericsson and Huawei.

Commenting on the participation, Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Beyon Chairman said, "We are pleased to be participating alongside major technology giants at GITEX GLOBAL and are proud to have the largest ever representation by a Bahraini company. Having a strong presence at GITEX GLOBAL was a priority for us, serving to create a strong level of awareness for our digital companies, and their portfolio of innovative products and services. Our attendance demonstrates Beyon’s commitment to regional growth and expansion, and it’s been very satisfying to see excellent engagement from customers and leading companies during the event.”

"GITEX presents an ideal platform for us to connect with industry leaders, customers, and partners, enabling us to forge new partnerships, and drive digital transformation across the region,” he said.

“Our vision for Beyon is to grow regionally and globally and expand our digital presence through our digital companies, in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s vision for transformation and its digital economy,” he concluded.

-Ends-

