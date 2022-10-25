14 innovative companies reflecting the dynamism of French industry

United Arab Emirates: Beautyworld – the flagship exhibition for the cosmetics sector in the Near and Middle East – will be held in Dubai from 31 October to 2 November 2022. This year, Business France will be supporting a group of 106 French companies and will host 91 exhibiting companies at its 903 m2 pavilion located in Sheikh Saeed Hall 2. Its mission? Promoting the creativity, innovation, and glamour that French products are famous for.

Beautyworld Middle East 2022 will mark Business France’s 26th involvement with the event. This participation organised in partnership with Avène will provide an opportunity not only to discover unique “made in France” skills, but also to meet the 14 French stars of the future who will be exhibiting in the French Buzz Zone, a corner devoted to companies who reflect the vitality of the French cosmetics industry and its innovations.

A delegation with a focus on sustainability

The French companies represent many sub-sectors of the cosmetics, perfumery, beauty, and wellness market. This year has seen several major trends among French companies, both in terms of innovation and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) issues; evidence that participating companies are becoming more and more ecologically oriented. This commitment is reflected in the development of natural active ingredients and formulas, strong ethical commitments, and the creation of innovative eco-friendly concepts. These trends are in line with those on the French market as a whole, and especially the Blue Beauty/Clean Beauty trend. In 2021, the French cosmetics sector generated turnover of €45 billion, including €16,2 billion in exports. With a market share of more than 23% in 2021, France is the world leader in the cosmetics sector.

Products of French origin offer high added value and benefit from the aura of the big luxury brand names that have forged this “Made in France” reputation. French products are synonymous with quality and safety, and are at the forefront of cosmetics innovation, both technologically and conceptually.

The French delegation is highly representative of the richness and history of this French heritage. It includes companies who use time-honoured artisanal processes (Les Parfums de Grasse); others working with local French-sourced ingredients such as lavandin; and lastly, companies whose history is intertwined with that of France itself (Savonnerie Royale de Versailles). Visitors can discover independent perfumers offering niche customizable products. Natural perfumery is also represented through brands such Aimée de Mars, which offers 100% natural and eco-designed aromatic fragrances. Visitors to the event will also be able to explore the latest innovations in dermocosmetics, phytocosmetics, botanical cosmetics and aromatherapy. For example, Christian Breton will present an innovative new cryotherapy-based process for caring for contours around the eye area.

The landscape of the French exhibiting companies is diverse, and includes companies specialising in hair care, beauty centre care, etc. In terms of raw materials, a number of companies have stepped forward to offer more natural products: Castie International, TechnicoFlor, etc.

Axel Baroux, French Trade & Invest Commissioner & Managing Director of Business France Middle East, commented:” we are delighted to renew our commitment to participate at Beautyworld Middle East show. The France pavilion will be gathering a wide range of products and innovations showcasing the new trends in the cosmetic sector! professionals from the Near and Middle East will be able to get closer to the French companies specialised in different fields such as formulation of active ingredients, packing/packaging, to name just a few. This way, they will be able to take advantage of the expertise and quality of French ingredients and the high-technology equipment inherent in the French cosmetics and perfumery sector”

The French cosmetics market in the United Arab Emirates

France is the United Arab Emirates’ No. 1 partner for cosmetics products, with an estimated market share of 22.8% in 2020. It is the market leader in perfumery, with a 36% market share in 2021. France was also the United Arab Emirates’ first commercial partner in 2021, with a consolidated market share of 26%.

The pandemic has emphasised the importance of health and profoundly changed consumption habits in the UAE. In 2020, skincare products generated a turnover of $US 300 m. Local consumers are now opting for a more holistic concept of beauty with sustainable consumption and focused on well-being and spirituality (an attraction for aromatherapy, relaxing candles and products that provide a feeling of well-being). Many skin problems are due to the country’s arid climate, encouraging the development of dermocosmetic products. This is an issue that has been clearly understood by our partner Avène Group which produces innovative formulas and techniques in its dermatological laboratories to soothe the most sensitive skin. With centuries of experience dating back to its beginnings in 1736 in a small village in the south of France, L’Eau Thermale Avène is a naturally soothing anti-irritant that is rich in components that are specifically recommended for skin with an atopic tendency.

