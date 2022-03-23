Manama, Bahrain: Batelco has announced its platinum sponsorship and participation in Capacity Middle East 2022, the largest annual carrier event in the region. The event will take place from the 28th to the 31st of March 2022 at the Grand Hyatt Dubai.

Capacity Middle East 2022 is a networking platform that brings industry leaders, carriers, content and cloud providers and others together to discuss mutual partnership opportunities and explore new trends in the industry. It also allows participants to get abreast with the latest industry news, work with other businesses to strengthen their competitive advantage, and grow their brand regionally and internationally.

During the event, Batelco will showcase its Global Product Portfolio, developed during the past few years through substantial investments in expanding its global infrastructure and presence, including key staples such as Global Ethernet and DWDM, International Private Line, Collocation and Hosting services, Interconnection Platforms, Cloud Connect and, IP Transit; all of which provide complete end-to-end solutions for international requirements supporting customers and partners.

Hani Askar, Chief Global Business Officer at Batelco, said: “Events like Capacity Middle East assist in uniting voice and data businesses, allowing them to form annual trading agreements and foster new partnership opportunities amongst carriers, OTT, content & cloud providers, data centres, IXPs and ISPs. This provides an excellent opportunity for us to showcase Batelco’s extensive portfolio of robust global business solutions developed to provide a seamless digital experience to regional and global organisations, as well as demonstrate our ambitious global growth plans toward becoming an innovative data hub.”

“Batelco’s sponsorship of this event reflects our aim to align and cooperate with key industry players, in line with our strategy to be a leading global digital service provider,” he added.

