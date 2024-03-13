Muscat: Cementing its position as one of the leading banks in the Sultanate of Oman, BankDhofar participated at the prestigious Muscat International Book Fair 2024 for the second year as the Banking Partner. This year as part of this partnership, BankDhofar evolved in technology as it presented innovative (SoftPOS) Payment Solution via smart device application. The app is a low-cost, maintenance-free solution that allows merchants to accept payments quickly and conveniently through their NFC-enabled Android devices.

Amjad Iqbal Al Lawati, Chief Retail Banking Officer at BankDhofar noted: “We are glad that we were the Banking Partner of Muscat International Book Fair 2024 for the second year, as this cultural event attracted a large number of visitors from different segments of the society. This collaboration confirmed our commitment to contribute to providing secure e-payment solutions. At BankDhofar, we align our strategies and business objectives with Oman vision 2040, which comes within the framework of the government’s initiative to encourage digital transformation across different business sectors. As a result; we have provided the SoftPOS system via android smart devices to ensure convenient payment solutions to merchants and customers alike when it comes to conducting payment transaction.”

Soft POS solution helps the merchants to accept payments in a fast and secured environment via Android smart devices. The merchant can receive the payment by using their mobile or tablet smart device as a point of sale (POS) device. The service requires no additional hardware and delivers quick and convenient payment experiences. Merchants also have the option to send the payment receipt via email or SMS. Additionally, BankDhofar has installed its ATM at the exhibition hall to enrich the experience of the visitors.

On the other hand, BankDhofar’s customers may access the financial services through a wide network of more than 115 branches, almost 350 ATMs, CDMs, FFM and MFKs around the Sultanate that work round-the-clock.

