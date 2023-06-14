Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear actively participated in the highly anticipated HSBC GCC London Conference 2023, held from June 12th to June 16th, 2023, as part of their ongoing commitment to attract foreign investments and foster global partnerships. This key event aims to highlight crucial regulatory market developments, build key relationships with international fund and asset managers, and promote the region’s tremendous growth and investment potential.



During the conference, Bahrain Bourse's delegation, led by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, engaged in one-on-one meetings with representatives of prominent international fund and asset managers. These discussions provided an excellent platform for international investors to obtain in-depth knowledge of the companies listed in Bahrain Bourse as well as the wide range of opportunities available in Bahrain's capital market.



Now in its second year, HSBC’s GCC Conference brings together senior leaders from exchanges representing all GCC markets with international investors, covering seven regional GCC stock exchanges.



The conference is recognized as an influential gathering and one of the largest of its kind. With an impressive number of delegates, numerous engaging sessions, and extensive face-to-face interactions, the event comprehensively addressed a wide range of topics including the development of capital markets, the bloc's reform agenda, strategies for economic diversification, and investments in sustainable finance that will support the transition towards a more sustainable economic landscape.



The event served as a platform to bring together HSBC clients, contacts and stakeholders with key leaders from GCC stock exchanges, providing a unique forum to promote the development of capital markets and foster a deeper understanding of investment opportunities within the region.



Commenting on the HSBC GCC London Conference, Myles MacMahon, Head of Global Investor Access, Markets & Securities Services, EMEA, HSBC commented: “2022 was an eventful year for the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait all pushed forward with initiatives that have the potential to change the way of life in the Middle East as they compete for a more prominent place on the global stage.”



Commenting on the event, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, said, “Bahrain Bourse’s participation in the HSBC GCC Conference 2023 reaffirms our commitment to broaden market accessibility by intensifying regional and global outreach, and enhancing market liquidity especially through “Tabadul” Hub that was launched in July 2022, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).”

“The roadshow provides an excellent opportunity for Bahrain Bourse to showcase its recent developments and initiatives to international fund managers and asset managers, and hence solidify institutional investor appetite in Bahrain’s capital market,” Shaikh Khalifa added.

The participation of all GCC exchanges during roadshow conference underlines the relevance and commitment to promote collaboration, foster partnerships, and drive the growth of capital markets across the GCC region.

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

For general inquiries, please contact:

Bahrain Financial Harbor

Harbor Gate, Level 4

P.O. Box 3203

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

Fax: (+973) 17213061

info@bahrainbourse.com

www.bahrainbourse.com