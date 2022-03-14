Following the success of its fifth high-impact technology conference, ‘Share in the discovery of 5G’, Axis Communications, a global leader in security and surveillance solutions, is gearing up for its sixth and final conference this March at Expo 2020 Dubai.

As an official partner of the Sweden Pavilion in the Sustainability District at the expo, Axis has been driving the conversation about leading technologies that are helping us shape a smarter, safer, and more sustainable tomorrow.

The sixth conference, ‘Share in the discovery of cybersecurity’, will take place on 24 March 2022 and will bring together a panel of experts to discuss various topics related to cybersecurity. These will include the impact of cybersecurity on physical security systems, cybersecurity lifecycle management, trends and best security practices.

"In our modern age and with increasing cyberattacks, effective and comprehensive cybersecurity has become a non-negotiable aspect for businesses of all sizes and across industries. Our final conference makes it easy to traverse the complicated cybersecurity scene, gain insights, and secure tips on how to future-proof your assets,” Ettiene van der Watt, Regional Director – Middle East & Africa at Axis.

Key speakers for the event include the company's Technology Integration Partner Program Manager, Dmitry Streltsov; Architect and Engineering Program Manager, Steven Kenny; Architecture and Engineering Manager, Tertius Wolfaardt; and Solution Marketing Manager, Joe Danielson. Other industry experts will lead thought-provoking discussions, including Hani Khalaf, IoT and Digital Cities Regional Lead for Dell Technologies; Mathieu Chevalier, Principal Security Architect and Manager for Genetec; and Ephrem Tesfai, Sales Engineering Manager, META for Genetec.

“Cybersecurity is about assessing the risks and consequences, having an effective strategy in place to deter attacks, and planning your way forward,” continues van der Watt. “At Axis, we we seek to make it as seamless as possible for our clients and partners to mitigate risk for the long run. I invite you to join us as we deliberate the significance of cybersecurity as an essential consideration in today's increasingly connected world."