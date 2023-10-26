The event also saw a 5% year-on-year increase of countries represented to 161, with a total of 1,938 exhibitors from 61 countries

Sustainability and efficiency were a key focus during the three-day automotive aftermarket showcase

Dubai, UAE: Automechanika Dubai, the largest international trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket industry in the Middle East, has welcomed 52,082 trade visitors during the three-day showcase, which concluded earlier this month.

The figure represents a year-on-year increase of 21% in trade visitors compared to last year, when 42,937 people attended, establishing a new record for the show and demonstrating the automotive aftermarket in the region is booming.

In line with Automechanika Dubai’s focus on sustainability and efficiency, 1,938 exhibitors from 61 countries gathered at the Dubai World Trade Centre to explore how the industry can create a sustainable future while also hearing from leading speakers and exhibitors on the latest technology utilised across the industry.

Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Portfolio Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the organiser of Automechanika Dubai, said: “Automechanika Dubai 2023 has been a resounding success. We have witnessed unprecedented visitor numbers as professionals from 161 countries have joined us to celebrate the 20th edition of the show and shine a spotlight on the importance of the automotive aftermarket industry in the region.

“The fact we have welcomed record visitor numbers underscores not only the demand from visitors and exhibitors for this kind of automotive showcase but also a strong indication of the Middle East’s thriving industry.”

Amongst the top 10 countries represented were the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Iraq, China, Egypt, Pakistan, Russia and Oman, with a 15% increase in visitors from countries outside the UAE.

Spanning 14 halls and with 20 official international pavilions, a series of new features dominated the show floor, including the Innovation4Mobility zone, which was dedicated to exploring alternate fuel vehicles, driving technologies, digitisation, connectivity and smart infrastructure with a focus on sustainability and efficiency.

The opening session by Eng. Somayyah Alyammahi, Head of Productivity Projects and Demand Management Section at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), highlighted the 2023 National Electric Vehicles Policy in helping the UAE achieve its objectives of reducing energy consumption by 40% and carbon emissions by 404 kilotons by 2050.

Elsewhere, Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of The Public Transport Agency, Roads and Transport Authority – Dubai (RTA), was awarded the prestigious Special Recognition Award at the Automechanika Dubai Awards, which recognised 12 companies as leaders in their field.

The hotly contested Pitstop Challenge winner was also announced, with Christian Cloppenburg from Schrauberblog GmbH recording the fastest time for changing two tyres using industry-leading DaTotech equipment and tools.

On the sidelines of the event, a new logistics show was launched, which will take place alongside Automechanika Dubai from 10 - 12 December 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and is designed to drive the global logistics sector forward. As part of an experiential showcase, the new show will provide synergies between the automotive industry and the various verticals within the logistics sector while capitalising on the UAE’s position as the epicentre of the world’s logistics sector, bridging Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

“The wheels are already in motion for next year’s event as we look to build on the successes of this year by creating an even bigger exhibition for the automotive aftermarket industry and welcoming back exhibitors and visitors from around the globe,” concluded Bilikozen.

Automechanika Dubai 2024 will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10 -12 December next year.

