Dubai, UAE: Aster Hospitals & Clinics, a leading integrated healthcare provider under Aster DM Healthcare GCC, successfully concluded the first-ever Global Obstetrics and Gynaecology Conference 2024 on March 8, 2024, in Dubai, UAE. Themed "Nurturing the Nurturers," the conference aimed to advance medical knowledge and foster collaboration among healthcare professionals in the field of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The conference, held in collaboration with over 11 distinguished international expert speakers and attended by more than 275 doctors from across the GCC region, showcased Aster's commitment to continuous medical education and improving patient care. The event covered a wide array of topics, including advancements in Gynaecology and Obstetrics, updates in clinical Obstetrics, Urogynecology, Reproductive Medicine, Foetal Medicine, and Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopic Procedures.

Additionally, the free registration event availed the doctors present at the conference 7 DHA Credit Hours, further emphasizing Aster's dedication to supporting the professional development of healthcare practitioners.

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare GCC, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "We are committed to advancing healthcare through a multifaceted approach, and initiatives like the Global Obstetrics and Gynaecology Conference 2024 which encourages knowledge sharing among top medical experts, are integral to this mission. By convening leading experts and facilitating knowledge exchange, we are not only nurturing the professional development of healthcare practitioners but also enhancing patient care on a global scale. At Aster, we firmly believe that investing in continuous medical education is fundamental to achieving our vision of accessible and high-quality healthcare for all."

Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO, Aster Hospitals & Clinics, UAE, Oman, and Bahrain, commented, "We are thrilled to host such a prestigious gathering of healthcare professionals. At this conference, we seized the opportunity to exchange insights, inspire one another, and ignite new possibilities. Through our collective expertise and unwavering resolve, we will continue to elevate standards of care, empower women, and drive transformative change. The success of the Global Obstetrics and Gynaecology Conference 2024 reaffirms our commitment to advancing women's health through innovation, compassion, and collaboration & underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery. Together, we embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead, driving excellence and shaping the future of OB/GYN healthcare. Through initiatives like this conference, we not only promote innovation and excellence but also reinforce our dedication to ensuring superior patient outcomes. This event exemplifies Aster's leadership in driving positive change and shaping the future of healthcare in the region and beyond."

Dr. Sayed, Group Medical Director - Aster & Access Clinics UAE, remarked, "The insights shared, and discussions held during the conference have been instrumental in enhancing our understanding and approach towards Obstetrics and Gynaecology. It's a testament to our commitment to staying at the forefront of medical advancements and ensuring the delivery of superior healthcare services to our patients.”

The conference featured 11 esteemed speakers from UK, Egypt, India, UAE and other countries who covered critical topics within Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Additionally, three rare case presentations were conducted by Aster Hospital & Clinics UAE doctors. Noteworthy presentations included topics such as the management of ectopic pregnancy, shifting target scan to the first trimester, advancements in reproductive medicine, and more.

Aster Hospitals & Clinics has been at the forefront of providing high-quality healthcare services across the GCC region for over three decades. With a network of 11 hospitals, 95 clinics, and 285 pharmacies, Aster Hospitals & Clinics is committed to delivering accessible and superior healthcare to diverse segments of society.

​​​​​​​About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 117 clinics, and 285 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1673 doctors and 3692 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.