Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - The Malaysia Tourism Agency Association (MATA) proudly announces the highly anticipated return of the Asia Islamic Tourism & Trade Expo (AITEX 2024), slated to take place at the prestigious Sunway Resort Hotel in Sunway City, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from August 23rd to August 25th, 2024.

Building upon the success of its inaugural edition, AITEX 2024 is gearing up to be bigger and more comprehensive, featuring an expanded lineup that includes the highly anticipated Islamic Finance Expo and Islamic Jewelry Expo. This year's event promises to be a dynamic platform for industry players, thought leaders, and stakeholders to explore, collaborate, and innovate within the realm of Islamic tourism and trade.

In a significant move to enhance its global reach and impact, AITEX 2024 is proud to announce its collaboration with esteemed partners, including the World Islamic Tourism Council (WITC), the Global Islamic Tourism Organization (GITO), and the Asean Federation of Umrah & Hajj (AFUH). This partnership underscores AITEX's commitment to fostering collaboration and driving positive growth within the Islamic tourism and trade sectors.

AITEX 2024 extends a cordial invitation to national tourism offices, tourism boards, tourism players, and Umrah & Hajj operators to exhibit their products and services at the expo. This presents a unique opportunity for participants to showcase their offerings to a targeted audience of industry professionals and enthusiasts.

Moreover, AITEX 2024 actively encourages travel technology companies to participate, providing them with a platform to expand their businesses into the thriving market of Islamic or Muslim-friendly tourism. By promoting innovation and collaboration, AITEX 2024 aims to facilitate the development of sustainable and inclusive tourism practices.

In addition to the exhibition component, AITEX 2024 will host the highly anticipated Islamic Tourism and Islamic Finance Conferences, featuring engaging discussions, informative presentations, and networking opportunities. The pinnacle of these conferences will be The Ministers and CEOs Summit, bringing together top government officials, industry executives, and thought leaders to address key challenges and opportunities facing the Islamic tourism and finance sectors.

With a strategic focus on attracting attendees from the tourism industry across Asia and beyond, AITEX 2024 serves as a premier platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and business expansion. Whether you're a seasoned industry veteran or a newcomer, AITEX 2024 offers a wealth of opportunities for growth and advancement.

In celebration of excellence and innovation in Islamic tourism and trade, AITEX 2024 will also organize the prestigious World Islamic Tourism & Trade Awards on August 26th. The nomination for the awards is now open, inviting individuals and organizations to submit their entries and be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome participants from around the world to AITEX 2024, where they will discover a world of opportunities in Islamic tourism and trade," said Dato’ Dr. Mohd Khalid Harun, President of MATA. "With our expanded lineup of events and esteemed partnerships, this year's expo promises to be a transformative experience for all involved."

For more information and to submit nominations for the World Islamic Tourism & Trade Awards, please visit www.aitex.my About Malaysia Tourism Agency Association (MATA):

The Malaysia Tourism Agency Association (MATA) stands as a pivotal organization dedicated to promoting Malaysia as a premier tourism destination while spearheading initiatives to advance the growth and development of the tourism industry within the country. MATA operates as a non-profit entity with a steadfast commitment to elevating Malaysia's profile on the global tourism stage.

Founded with a vision to harness the rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and diverse attractions of Malaysia, MATA serves as a unifying force within the tourism sector. The association works tirelessly to coordinate efforts among various stakeholders, including government bodies, tourism businesses, hospitality establishments, and other relevant organizations, to drive sustainable growth and prosperity in the tourism industry.

Media Contact:

Dato’ Jeffri Sulaiman

Deputy President

Malaysia Tourism Agency Association (MATA)

Email : ceo@aitex.my