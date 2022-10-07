Cairo: Stemming from its belief that spreading awareness about breast cancer is the first step in combatting it and making it as simple to treat as possible, As-salam International Hospital (ASSIH) will be providing women with access to screening services through its partners: MetLife, GlobeMed, Nextcare, and AXA. Starting this week, As-salam International Hospital will be sending health checkup convoys to different locations around Greater Cairo to provide screening services to over 5000 women and bring awareness around breast cancer and self-examination to the community it serves.
In parallel, As-salam International Hospital Maadi has launched a comprehensive cancer center, which provides a complete profile of integrated cancer care enhanced by an early detection unit for more common cancer types such as breast, gastrointestinal and prostate cancers. This is supported by multidisciplinary outpatient clinics for sub-specialized Onco-surgeries including breast and reconstructive surgeries, head and neck surgeries, abdominal surgeries, pelvic surgeries, and laparoscopic and robotic surgeries.
Additionally, the unit is home to clinical oncologists, radiation therapists, pain clinics, psycho-oncology, nutrition, and a state-of-the-art day-care chemotherapy unit (9 single rooms and 2 recliners) facilitated with all required equipment for safe preparation and accurate delivery of chemotherapy. Patients are treated by a highly specialized team with clinical pharmacists and are provided with a cooling cap to reduce hair fall during chemotherapy treatment. Working in tandem with these services, As-salam International Hospital provides patients with diagnostic services including PET-CTs, CTs, MRIs, Sonar, Mammography, and True Beam Radiotherapy machines with the latest technology.
This multidisciplinary approach has allowed As-salam International Hospital’s cancer center to be accredited by the European Society of Medical Oncology for both cancer treatment and a palliative care center for cancer patients.
It has been proven time and time again that early detection and treatment of breast cancer is of great importance. The treatment of early-stage breast cancer is significantly less aggressive and difficult on the body, and it is far easier to treat early-stage breast cancer making the chance at a full recovery exponentially higher.
