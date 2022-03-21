Dubai: Ariston Group, a global player in sustainable comfort solutions for hot water and space heating, participated in MEFMA last week to showcase some of its offering to the Facilities Management Industry. The annual event, held at the Address Marina Hotel on 14th and 15th of March, was enthusiastically attended by industry professionals as it was the first on ground MEFMA meeting after a gap of two years.

As the market leader in the region, Ariston showcased its varied solutions for the industry. The electric water heaters on display were the medium storage PRO1 R and the small capacity Andris RS, both popular in the UAE market. These products are made in Italy and are appreciated for their sleek aesthetic looks, compact body made of high-quality materials, modern and elegant shape, stylish finish, and new high-tech interface to ensure safety. Ariston’s sustainable solutions: Nuos Primo heat pump and Kairos Thermo GR solar water heater were also prominently displayed.

Ariston’s Heat Pump water heater Nuos range uses a thermodynamic cycle to heat the water inside the storage tank through the air sucked by the thermal group inverting the heat natural flow. A refrigerant fluid (R134A), through status changes, compression, and expansion cycles, withdraws the heat in the air at low temperature and gives it to domestic water at a higher temperature. This is the reverse mechanism to the one used in refrigerators. Electricity is consumed only to let the fan (that captures the air) and the compressor (that allows the refrigerant fluid to circulate in the system) work. Heat pumps are the best example of technology in complete harmony with the environment that work by absorbing the free and organic heat directly from the air.

They are complemented by solar water heating solutions, available through a wide range of both Thermosiphon and forced circulation systems that are efficient, reliable, and economical. The special highly transparent toughened glass of the collectors supplied by Ariston Middle East, reflects the incident solar rays to a minimum, thus losing little energy, a product of research over years. The solar energy absorbed is also withheld thanks to its prismatic surface, which creates a “greenhouse effect” inside the collector. The maximum efficiency is accompanied by the safety of toughened glass, tested against hail. Solar panels used in conjunction with heat pumps can reduce energy consumption by 75%.

“The U.A.E. facility management market* is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 10.8% between 2021 and 2030. The country has witnessed massive growth in its construction industry in recent years, particularly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which, in turn, has resulted in a huge demand for property services, thereby serving as a growth factor for the U.A.E. facility management market. It has also been categorized into public and private sectors, of which the private sector is expected to dominate the market in 2030. This can be mainly attributed to the surging demand for facility management services among private businesses and corporate institutions, such as healthcare facilities and educational institutions.

We at Ariston Middle East are invested in the industry and are proud to display our solutions – electrical and sustainable. The FM industry has embraced our offering and we are encouraged by many leading companies’ interests in sustainable solutions to save energy.” Said Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey and Caucasus.