Free events will be hosted at YourSpace, Aljada on 27 August

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Arada is hosting an impactful Emirati Women’s Day event designed to support mindful sustainable practices in the home in association with Manbat, the master-developer’s partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), and the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa).

Hosted at Aljada, the ladies-only community event is designed around this year’s official theme, ‘We Collaborate for Tomorrow’ with two forward-thinking workshops supporting the UAE’s commitment towards sustainability goals.

Each workshop is designed to further strengthen connections between Emirati women with collective experiences and innovative ideas that boost family-focused sustainability. The event takes place at 3pm on Sunday, 27 August with two hands-on workshops at YourSpace, the events hall located in Aljada’s Madar family entertainment district.

The Plant Workshop will be led by Eman Al-Marri, a self-taught expert in home organic farming whose drive to encourage more sustainable growing practices in the household has enabled her to become a popular media personality. The session includes DIY planting along with learning exercises about sustainable farming, starting kitchen gardens and encouraging fresh local produce for the family.

The Sustainable Pantry Workshop will be led by Fatema Showaiter, a seasoned Emirati chef and the culinary force behind Ark Coffee, a Sharjah-based café and restaurant. This session explores sustainable habits in the home and invites participants to prepare a meal using produce grown in the UAE and provided straight from Emirati farms through Manbat.

Hend Almansoori, Project Manager - Events at Arada, said: “This Emirati Women’s Day, we’re proud to team up with Sheraa to help encourage our community and local families to put the UAE on the road towards agricultural self-sufficiency in line with the country’s 2030 sustainability goals. This event is an is an invaluable opportunity for participants to acquire skills for everyday sustainability in the home for the entire family.”

Iman Ben Chaibah, Community Department Manager at Sheraa, said: “From preserving scarce food and water resources to utilising locally abundant materials like the palm to build homes, furniture, tools, and more, Emirati women founded family life in the UAE on remarkable sustainability practices, which have enabled successive generations to grow and thrive in our desert environment, and turn our country into a stunning green oasis. These two workshops by Sheraa and Arada honour these age-old civilisational practices and seek to continue this national legacy, by empowering Emirati women with the knowledge and skills they will need to be the heart and soul of UAE’s sustainable development journey.”

Admission for the workshops is free. Attendees must register through the Sheraa website at this link.

Located in the Muwaileh district of Sharjah, Aljada is easily accessible from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and directly accessible from Al Dhaid Road and University City Road.

About Arada

Based in the UAE, Arada is a developer that has been created to build spaces and experiences that enrich, engage and inspire their residents. Our homes are exceptionally designed and are complemented with best-in-class amenities, all provided at an accessible price point. Arada was founded in 2017 by HH Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, and HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, who serve as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively, with the intention of delivering superior properties to the UAE real estate segment.

For more information about Arada: www.arada.com

About Sheraa

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) is a government-supported entity launched in 2016 with a mandate to build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sharjah, and support entrepreneurs as they build and grow innovative startups that will contribute positively to the region’s economy.

Sheraa is headquartered at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, and also has two hubs in the heart of the American University of Sharjah and the University of Sharjah.

Sheraa works hand-in-hand with entrepreneurs to build, launch, and scale startups that go on to make a significant impact in their communities. The organization also has a strong focus on empowering the next generation of changemakers, through hackathons and capacity building programs in the university hubs to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset from an early age.

At the end of every year, Sheraa hosts the annual Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, which brings together over 6000 entrepreneurs, investors, creators, industry leaders and the youth for two days of uplifting conversations, deep connection, personal growth and transformation.

In essence, Sheraa’s offerings support the full spectrum of entrepreneurship, from motivating the youth to scaling startups, driving Sharjah’s vision of being a world-class entrepreneurship hub.

