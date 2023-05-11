Arab companies brought by the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) to the Apas Show, for the last five years, will have a more diverse profile this year than last. The largest food and beverage trade show in Latin America and the world’s largest supermarket event will be held from May 15 to 18, in São Paulo, Brazil.

The mission of over 20 companies will include producers of dates, oils, and spices, as well as manufacturers of value-added products such as beverages, quick-prep frozen dishes, traditional sweets, and cleaning supplies, along with service providers for logistics and commercial representation.

The Chamber believes that the greater diversity of the mission participants signifies that the Arabs are succeeding in boosting their presence in Brazilian retail sector and it is the right time to look for space in the higher echelons of the industry, including segments with competitive, conventional, and well-known established brands for Brazilian consumers.

Silvana Scheffel Gomes, Director of Marketing & Content at the ABCC, said: “This year, the Arabs are coming to sustain a competitive position as they already hold in the ethnic food segment, leveraging the similarity between of Brazilians' with Syrian-Lebanese cuisine and a sizeable population of Arab descendants in Brazil, and they will further explore opportunities in new categories.”

Gomes attributes two factors for the increased interest of Arab businesses in Brazil. The first is the ongoing prospection work done by the ABCC offices in Cairo and Dubai to demonstrate Gulf and North African companies the many prospects in the Brazilian market based on the organisation's research and actions. She further highlighted that in addition to an increasing number of organisations from Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates that already routinely participate in the Apas Show, there has been participation of firms from Iraq and Saudi Arabia for the first time.

Gomes further attributes the heightened interest from the Arab world attributed to the visibility Arab brands enjoyed during the World Cup in Qatar and other events hosted in the Gulf region last year. The show serves as the primary commercial prospecting platform for these companies in Brazil.

She added: “The World Cup, Formula 1 Grands Prix, and other events in the Gulf region brought thousands of foreigners to Arab countries, which increased their awareness of the regional brands and now want to continue this relationship, pursuing spaces in foreign markets, including Brazil.”

The ABCC will have three stands at the Apas Show 2023 in the blue, white, and yellow pavilions. At the event, the organisation will also host business roundtables with potential Brazilian customers with interpreters available.