ABCK - AmCham Kuwait, in conjunction with the British Business Forum-Kuwait, Canadians in Kuwait, Indian Business and Professional Council, Lebanese Business Council-Kuwait, and Portuguese Business Council-Kuwait, successfully hosted a Speed Networking Event.

The ABCK - AmCham Kuwait, together with esteemed partners, orchestrated a dynamic Speed Networking Event. This collaborative initiative, marking the first-ever in-person speed networking event done in partnership with other Business Councils, aimed to foster meaningful connections and facilitate professional interactions among their respective members and associates.

The event brought together a diverse array of professionals, experts, and business leaders from various sectors. Attendees seized the opportunity to engage in structured networking sessions designed to catalyze fruitful exchanges and forge valuable relationships across industries.

The event was successful as it provided participants with a fun, effective, and efficient way to connect with other businesses and expand their knowledge of the current news and local business market. Both members and non-members were able to network with other businesses, as well as get acquainted with local businesses.

The Speed Networking Event underscored the commitment of participating organizations to empower their members and create platforms for professional development and collaboration. By leveraging the collective expertise and resources of diverse business communities, the event served as a testament to the spirit of partnership and innovation prevalent within Kuwait's dynamic business landscape.

The AmCham Kuwait team organized a raffle to conclude the evening, featuring exciting prizes. These include two dinner vouchers at Crowne Plaza Al-Thuraya City, five vouchers from Al Rifai Arabia, four vouchers from China Garden, ten goodie bags from Hectare’s Group, and one voucher for a complimentary tennis lesson at Rafa Nadal Academy.

