ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire: /African Media Agency/- African Media Agency a leading pan-African PR and communications agency today announced its official media partnership with 8th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit – CEO Exclusive. The partnership aims to promote the development and innovation in digital banking with a C-suite exclusive in person event that kicks off 23rd – 27th May 2022, in Nairobi-Kenya.

﻿The 5-day event is poised with a dynamic CEO assembly hosting ministerial officials from the relevant government bodies, and the chief executive officers from banks, microfinance institutions, fintech's and regulators on the speaker roster. Within the audience the event hosts senior and executive management officials from the financial services sector to determine Africa’s bright future in digital banking & beyond.

The event has already confirmed participation by industry exponents, global leaders and decision makers such as:

Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer - Network International

Group Chief Executive Officer - Dr. Segun Aina , President - Africa Fintech Network

, President - Mizinga Melu , Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer - Absa Bank Zambia Plc

, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer - Uzoma Dozie , Chief Executive Officer – Sparkle

, Chief Executive Officer – Kuldip Paliwal, Managing Director & CEO – First Alliance Bank (Z) Limited

Managing Director & CEO Mamie KALONDA , Chief Executive Officer - FINCA RD Congo SA

, Chief Executive Officer - Abdi Mohamed , Chief Executive Officer - Absa Bank Tanzania

, Chief Executive Officer - Noha Shaker , Secretary General - Egyptian Fintech Association | Vice President - Africa FinTech Network

, Secretary General - | Vice President - Ali Hussein Kassim , Chairman - Association of Fintechs in Kenya

, Chairman - Funsho Idowu , Chief Executive Officer - Sofri Digital Bank

, Chief Executive Officer - Chitalu Charity Mwanza, Chief Executive Officer - Digital PayGo among many others.

African Media Agency collaborates with companies and media professionals in all 54 African countries. The company has unparalleled knowledge and expertise connecting the worlds of African business and communications. It has a deep understanding of global business trends and African markets and can facilitate discussions about the benefits of investing on the continent.

Commenting on the partnership, AMA Founder and CEO, Eloine Barry said: "Digital technologies are playing an important role in the economic growth of the continent. The right use of these technologies have allowed us to innovate and to become leaders in some of the world's most rapidly-growing innovations. We are delighted to partner with the Africa Bank 4.0 Summit this year. Contributing to the 5-day event, where CEOs, government officials will gather to discuss topics as important as fintech, microfinance, etc is a real honor."

The event will be 100+ C-Suites, Ministerial officials and business decision makers across Africa's BFSI sector to brainstorm on new opportunities to and capitalizing on new technology to enhance customer engagement, business avenues and determine Africa’s progressive future in banking.

Learn more about the 2-day conference and other features that include the Fintech StartUp Investor Forum, Masterclass Workshops, and the Africa Bank 4.0 Awards.

Register your interest here.

Distributed by African Media Agency in partnership with Bii World for the 8th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit

About African Media Agency﻿

African Media Agency (AMA) is an integrated communications agency that unifies PR, creative services, and digital marketing to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value.﻿

With a footprint across Africa, we understand the dynamic of the African newsrooms, the challenges that journalists are going through, what makes a story interesting and the different styles and editorial cultures within the continent.

About the 8th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit - CEO Exclusive

Digital technologies are unlocking new pathways for rapid economic growth, innovation, employment, and access to all forms of services in Africa.

Internet penetration is a major facet that supports all verticals in enhancing access to services; Africa’s internet coverage still lags behind other regions, which creates a digital divide limiting the availability of services, and issues for the remote and poorer areas in many countries. This is the case with the financial services sector as well.

The question arises; how are governments, the financial services sector, and the telecommunication authorities working to narrow these gaps, and enhance access of financial services to customers especially in the remote areas of Africa, which include the poorest of the poor?

Across five days which covering a series of workshops and forums, the 8th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit – CEO Exclusive brings together the policy makers, and the higher authorities from the continent’s Fintech and Banking sector to pave the way forward for Africa’s progress during uncertain times by advancing digital inclusion in the continent.

Just as many products have high-end versions out there in the market, the 8th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit – CEO Exclusive is the premium edition of the Africa Bank 4.0 Summit.

Media contact:

Amy Minnie

amy@amediaagency.com

