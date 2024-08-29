AlUla, Saudi Arabia – The AlUla Wellness Festival will make its much-anticipated return from 17th October to 2nd November, inviting travellers to once again take a ‘voyage within’ and discover holistic renewal, self-reflection, healing, and immersion in nature.

Set amid the historic and breathtaking natural landscapes of AlUla, this year's festival promises an even more inspiring blend of revitalising community activities, tranquil wellness experiences and enlightening workshops that offer a comprehensive approach to wellness.

Once a lush oasis that offered rest and rejuvenation to travellers along the ancient incense trade route, AlUla has a storied legacy as a sanctuary of renewal. The 17-day festival pays homage to that rich heritage by bringing together renowned yoga, pilates, meditation, and wellness practitioners alongside local and global talents, all converging to create a transformative wellness journey like no other.

Attendees can participate in dynamic yoga practices, somatic healing sessions and massages, art therapy and inspiring talks led by leading experts. They will also be able to reconnect with the environment through sunset music therapy, and other nature-centred activities, contributing to a deeper connection with AlUla's stunning outdoors. The festival also marks the return of the Five Senses Sanctuary, where attendees can indulge in a sensory feast of wellness experiences.

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable experience that will leave you feeling renewed, inspired, and in alignment with the timeless beauty of AlUla. For more information on how to be part of the transformative experience that is AlUla Wellness Festival and to book coveted spots, please visit experiencealula.com.

About AlUla Moments:

AlUla Moments is AlUla’s new home for events. AlUla Moments calendar was launched at the end of 2021 and introduced new festivals and events to celebrate and unlock AlUla’s stories, uncover its secrets, and celebrate local and international cultures. With 7,000 years of civilisations and home to some of the most sophisticated ancient kingdoms of antiquity, AlUla is no stranger to social gatherings and cultural celebrations.

AlUla Moments calendar comprises of five festivals offering diverse experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian activities, dining, and astronomy. The AlUla Wellness Festival featuring the latest practices to engage the mind, body and soul; Winter at Tantora, the original AlUla celebration of heritage, culture, fashion and music; the Ancient Kingdoms Festival offers immersive events acknowledging the ancient civilisations that lived in AlUla and its neighbouring oases in Khaybar and Tayma; AlUla Skies Festival with the popular hot air balloons and stargazing experiences; and AlUla Arts Festival bringing together contemporary and ancient art events and experiences.

In addition to the festivals AlUla Moments calendar offers a number of marquee events, including AZIMUTH and Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, along with the heritage sports events such as The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, AlUla Camel Cup, AlUla Falcon Cup, the Tent Pegging World Championship and Horseback Archery World Cup, a world-class fashion, adventure and sporting events.

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO’s memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO. Additionally, Hijaz Railway and Hegra Fort, which are key sites in the story and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia.

