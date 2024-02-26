Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Almarai sponsored the "Environmental Compliance Forum 2024" held under the patronage of Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Alfadley, Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, with the participation of over 40 international and regional figures from 10 countries.

The forum aims to discuss various aspects related to future trends in sustainable environmental practices and challenges in advancing economic growth and diversification, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Almarai's participation reflects the company's commitment to the food industry and environmental protection through its sustainability strategy. This strategy aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives, focusing on effective water resource management, minimizing the negative impacts of packaging activities, implementing sustainable solutions to reduce emissions, and adopting agricultural practices contributing to soil renewal.

Source: AETOSWire

