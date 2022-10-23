Sobhy: We have been carrying out “Meshwary” programme cooperatively with UNICEF since 2008, training over 400,000youth in 15 provinces in Nile Delta and Southern Egypt

Hegazy: We at Allianz are proud of our support of the program, assisting 142,000 youth in 2022, intending to keep contributing to achieving sustainable development

Hopkins: We take pride in our partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and we value Allianz’s contributions into supporting and enriching the skills of the youths in Egypt

Cairo: Allianz Egypt organized a series of workshops as part of the “Meshwary” program, led cooperatively by the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The workshops were led by representatives from (MoYS) .

By contributing to the workshops, Allianz is adding more value to its effectual role in social development, contributing to youth empowerment and skill development. The workshops aim at boosting the business and entrepreneurship skills of the attendees.

A total of 100 children and youth have taken part in the workshops supported by Allianz in Egypt, during which they interacted with each other and presented their personal experiences and how they benefited from the program. They further expressed their gratitude towards those in charge of “Meshwary.”

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports has been collaborating with UNICEF in carrying out the ‘Meshwary’ program since 2008, managing to train over 400,000 young men and women from 15 provinces in Southern Egypt and Delta,” stated H.E. Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ashraf Sobhy.

“The program entails training youngsters and youths - including the differently abled - on life and work skills as well as offering career advice at provincial youth centers in a bid to achieve sustainable community development and integration,” the minister added.

According to Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, “the Ministry highly values the cooperation with both UNICEF and Allianz in Egypt, as one of the leading insurance companies in the country, to ensure more support for integrated social protection programs in Egypt. He added that the collaboration also aims to empower Egyptian youths, back entrepreneurship, and help youth identify the professional options that suit their abilities.

Sobhy confirmed the state’s continued efforts to support the youth and have them qualified in all fields, stressing that all tools have been made available for the attendees to realize sustainable development that conforms to Egypt’s vision for 2030 with regards to youth education, entrepreneurship and employment.

On this regard, Ayman Hegazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Allianz Egypt, expressed his pride in the company’s support of the “Meshwary” program that aims to empower youth in a practical manner as “the best investment in the future, socially and economically.”

“Throughout the program, we got acquainted with several young people who inspired us with the stage of development they were up to after they had passed through several phases of the program, which made us proud of supporting this program, and eager to continue working on backing the participants who have reached 142,000 in 2022,” Hegazy stated.

“At the beginning of 2022, we renewed our partnership with UNICEF for an additional three years being the first private-sector company that backs the global initiative of the United Nations in Egypt “Shabab Balad,” Hegazy added, confirming that “Shabab Balad” is a multi-lateral platform aiming to unite efforts and direct investments for the benefit of the youth in Egypt and moving them from learning to earning and having a positive impact on society.

Hegazy further pointed out that the strategy of Allianz in Egypt is based on backing the youth and innovation for development, stating: “We at Allianz in Egypt care about our societal role being one of the leading insurance companies worldwide and in Egypt. We believe that today’s youth and the children are tomorrow’s future. This is why we intend to continue contributing to realizing sustainable development and community integration that conforms to the state’s efforts and vision in this respect.”

The UNICEF Representative in Egypt, Jeremy Hopkins, praised Egypt’s 2030 vision, especially with regards to youth education, entrepreneurship, and employment.

“Meshwary’ is a key programme at the Ministry of Youth and Sports and a great example of a long-term partnership between UNICEF and the Ministry. It is a pioneering program established in 2008 to empower the youths’ potentials supported by public and private stakeholders,” Hopkins explained.

“I would like to take this opportunity and thank Allianz for the contribution and the support the company offered for the skill development of young people in Egypt,” he added.

One of Meshwary’s beneficiaries is 18-year-old Estabraq Edris who believes the program changed her life drastically, “I have transformed from an introvert character to a totally different personality who likes to interact with others, capable of identifying my ambitions and aspirations, My new personality can set goals and design a concrete plan to turn them into a reality.” Edris said.

Another beneficiary, Ahmed Hani, Meshwary programme ambassador in Giza said, “the Meshwary programme has a significant impact on myself, and I attained one of my goals which is delivering creative messages to children, which are encouraging them to think outside the box, making wise decisions, being influential, and having a positive role in life. They can also benefit in their lives from the life skills workshops offered through Meshwary programme; in addition to, fulfilling their dreams as I was successfully able to accomplish mine.

It is worth noting that Allianz Company renewed the partnership agreement with UNICEF earlier this year, whereby Allianz will contribute over the next three years to support the "Meshwary" program as well as the mechanisms that ensure social protection for the most deprived children. Allianz's partnership with UNICEF dates back to 2019 through the "I Deserve a Chance: I Will Learn" initiative which aimed at supporting every child's right to learn. The initiative was followed by the "Our Children - Our Project" initiative which aimed at integrating the most vulnerable families and facilitating their access to basic life services.

