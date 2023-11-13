Sharjah, UAE:- Alef Group is set to make its mark at the upcoming Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) 2023, reinforcing its commitment to shaping a sustainable future. The highly anticipated event, organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), corresponds with Dubai's vision for a sustainable future and will run from November 15th til 17th, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

At the Alef Group pavilion, visitors may explore Alef’s cutting-edge approach to sustainable urban development. The group's commitment to integrating renewable energy sources, sustainable materials, and revolutionary technologies has become a hallmark of its residential projects in Hayyan and Al Mamsha, Sharjah. These endeavors aim to enhance energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprints, and promote eco-conscious living; activities extend to waste management, creating green spaces, local solar energy production, electric vehicle charging stations, smart irrigation, and more.

As a further testament to Alef Group's commitment to sustainability, Mr. Jamal Al Shaweesh, Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in a discussion panel during the event. The panel discussion will provide an opportunity to exchange ideas and insights on the future of sustainable urban development, further highlighting Alef Group's dedication to a greener and more environmentally friendly future.

Al Shaweesh stated, “Our participation in WETEX and DSS 2023 signifies the group's commitment to promoting sustainability in the real estate sector and creating communities that are environmentally responsible, energy-efficient, and truly future-ready.”

WETEX and DSS are exceptional avenues for Alef group to showcase its residential projects, Hayyan and Al Mamsha, Sharjah, which boast seamlessly integrated solar energy and smart housing systems for energy efficiency. These exhibitions are an excellent opportunity to bolster conversation on sustainability and the vital role of the real estate industry in shaping more environmentally conscious communities.

