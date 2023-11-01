Sharjah, UAE: Alef Group, a pioneer in developing premiere lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences in Sharjah, recently hosted and participated in the Sharjah Property Show which took place at The Dorchester in London.

Alef Group comments, “We are extremely pleased with the great turnout for this event, allowing visitors to see the scope of possibility when investing with us in Sharjah. We continue to work tirelessly to promote Sharjah as a landmark tourist destination and a renowned hub of international investment.”

The property show was organised to showcase the luxurious Hayyan Villas and Al Mamsha Apartments in Sharjah, highlighting unique offerings such as convenient location, excellent amenities, and benefits of investing in Sharjah such as freehold property ownership for international visitors, attractive return on investments and accessibility.