Sharjah, UAE: Alef Group marked UAE Flag Day on Friday, November 3rd, 2023, with a remarkable gathering of its employees at Al Mamsha, Sharjah.

During the event, CEO Mr Issa Ataya led proceedings as he hoisted the UAE flag, joined by staff members who proudly draped themselves in the nation's colours.

The occasion was a celebration of the UAE's accomplishments across various domains. It aimed to foster a sense of unity and community while encouraging contributions to the nation's continued growth and prosperity. The event was a fitting tribute to the Emirati Union and a gesture of the national duty to honour and celebrate the UAE's remarkable journey.

-Ends-