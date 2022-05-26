Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has opened registration for its ‘Spotlight on Copyright’ programme at the 31st Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The programme aims to raise awareness about the benefits of copyrighting works while supporting the translation of content into and from Arabic. The programme also provides grants to convert printed content into digital e-books and audiobooks as well as fostering greater cooperation between Arab and international publishers.

The grants offered by the programme for a printed book translated into or from Arabic range from AED 9,200 to AED 14,700. The grants for conversion from printed works to e-books are between AED 3,700 and AED 7,400, while the grants for conversion to audiobooks range from AED 5,500 to AED 7,400.

The programme was first launched in 2009 and has since published more than 900 books with over 100 publishers across various categories, including children's books, science, history and social sciences. These books, which have enrich the Arabic literature scene, have since also been translated into several other international languages. By 2020, more than 900 books had been translated, with grants totalling AED 1,836,000 being awarded. In 2020, the programme introduced an audio/e-book grant to keep pace with the rapid transformation of the publishing sector globally. Electronic and audio content is now outpacing printed content around the world, as well as in the Arab region.

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Acting Executive Director of the ALC and Director of the ADIBF, said: “With this programme, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre seeks to promote respect for intellectual property rights in the Arab world. It encourages knowledge exchange between Arab and foreign publishing houses and works tirelessly to enrich Arabic content by offering support to publishers and encouraging the translation of content to and from Arabic.”

Participants can register and submit applications for the ‘Spotlight on Copyright’ programme online via: www.adbookfair.com, from May 23rd – June 9th, or in-person at Hall 10, Booth A06 at ADIBF. Further information is also available by emailing sor-adibf@dctabudhabi.ae.

-Ends-