Abu Dhabi, UAE: Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, said: “The UAE’s wise leadership has always supported Emirati women and recognised their capabilities since the country’s foundation. This has elevated their status and consolidated their inspiring role as pioneers in leadership, ambition, giving, and efficiency.”

This took place during the “We Collaborate for Tomorrow” event, organised by the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, in cooperation with the Department of Economic Development, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Abu Dhabi Global Market, to celebrate the achievements of Emirati women and shed light on their pivotal role in society, sustainable development, and all aspects of life.

Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna commenced her speech by extending her gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Head of the Family Development Foundation, the first pioneer in empowering women and society, and for the UAE’s wise leadership.

Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi said: “Emirati women have established a leading position across diverse fields, launching unique projects, and raising the upcoming generation.

“The positive impact of Emirati women in their fields of work motivates them to contribute to leading the UAE’s forward-looking journey, garnering global recognition. This is demonstrated through the significant representation of women within the UAE team at the upcoming COP28 conference, and the active participation of Emirati women in international forums and events. Emirati women are considered leading ambassadors for the UAE, which has always been a caretaker and incubator of the most prominent and creative talents.”

The event included a panel discussion, which brought together a number of women entrepreneurs who excelled in the business world, including: Maryam Al Mansoori, General Manager of Rebound Limited; Reem Al Junaibi, Founder of the Stellr platform, and Afra Al Dhaheri, Creative Artist.

Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said: “Following the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Head of the Family Development Foundation, Mother of the Nation, the Council launches initiatives that support women to enter the job market through medium, small, and micro projects. We empower women to become leading entrepreneurs and contribute to the economic development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

“Hosting this event on Emirati Women's Day comes in line with the Council's efforts to organise events and conferences and participate in seminars that promote the business environment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It supports our mission of providing women entrepreneurs with the necessary knowledge, expertise, and resources to enter the business world through launching innovative projects that elevate their position as exemplars of success and distinction. It also establishes the UAE’s leading position in being a model in empowering women,” Her Excellency added.

Fatima Al Blooshi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said: “The Council aims to raise the capabilities of Emirati women, develop their skills, enhance their participation in the business community, empower them, and inspire them to become leading entrepreneurs. We believe that having an equilibrium between women and men and their joint collaboration at work contribute to achieving sustainable economic and social development. And, we are pleased to share that the Council today has more than 30,000 female entrepreneurs who embody the spirit of creativity, success, and excellence.”

The event included an accompanying exhibition showcasing companies and projects launched by women entrepreneurs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The exhibition aimed to promote projects by Emirati women and highlight their role in supporting the national economy and providing job opportunities. This reflects the role of the Council in showcasing the companies and pioneering projects that are being launched to develop the business community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.