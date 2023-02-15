A responsible manager opens the door for creativity, and I always tell my team: “Success is yours and failure is mine”

Try to get the utmost benefit from training, as there are courses that represented a turning point in my career path

We seek to acquire national talent and prepare them to take on leadership roles in the future

Getting the job is the beginning of a long journey of learning, training and going the extra mile to achieve success

NBK’s digital excellence is the fruit of long years of work and successful strategies

The launch of “Weyay” reflects NBK’s strategy to keep pace with advanced technology and stay relevant to the needs of the youth

Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman shared with a group of Kuwaiti youth his extensive experience and the main challenges that encountered him as well as the secret to success achieved over his long career. During the meeting, Al-Othman stressed the need for the youth to set goals for their career with a clear timetable to motivate them to accomplishment. He also advised them to focus their efforts on what makes them stand out and to always think outside the box, expressing his optimism as more and more ambitious Kuwaiti youth are joining the private sector.

Sharing his personal experience in managing the biggest work team in the largest bank and private sector entity in Kuwait, Al-Othman gave the participants some key tips for the success of the work team, which he summed up in decentralizing decision-making and the manager’s taking responsibility to relieve pressure on the team and to make them fearless of making mistakes or failure.

This open discussion between GM - Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait, and fresh graduates came in the panel discussion hosted by NBK as part of the activities of “Tamakan” program for training Kuwaiti fresh university graduates, which is organized by Creative Confidence for the fourth year in a row with NBK’s strategic sponsorship.

Leave a mark

Al-Othman mentioned: “Since I started my career, I have followed two rules that I never deviate from: the first is to leave a mark wherever I work, and the second is to set a goal to achieve within a clear timetable. In addition, you need to be ambitious, seek to acquire new skills every day, and go the extra mile to become up to the responsibility.”

On achieving these goals, he said: “I am proud of achieving goals according to the timetable that I set, and most importantly, of doing this at NBK, where promotion is only based on accomplishment and excellence in doing your job.”

Al-Othman affirmed that working at NBK paved the way for him to achieve his goals, as the bank provides all the prerequisites for success and creativity.

Turning point

Al-Othman shared an example with the participants about the impact of continuous learning and training on career development through his joining Harvard and Columbia Business Schools saying: “It was a major turning point in my career that helped enhance my skills, which was reflected on my performance and had a huge impact on my career progression.”

He urged the trainees to exert more effort and to make their ambitions sky-high, and to get the utmost benefit from all the top-notch training programs, especially at the beginning of their career, which will help increase their efficiency and enhance their skills with knowledge to enable them to make the right decisions in the future.

The keyword for success

Al-Othman emphasized that the work team is the keyword for success, and that maintaining understanding between the team members guarantees success, as each employee has different capabilities, and the integration of those skills makes a difference and promotes development and innovation.

“The successful manager is the one who works on developing his team, motivates them to be creative and innovative, gives them plenty of space for introducing new solutions and innovative ideas, provides the necessary support and confidence, and breaks the barrier of fear of making mistakes, takes responsibility, and presents a role model for discipline and commitment for the whole team,” Al-Othman noted. “I always tell my team in the bank: “Success is yours and failure is mine,” which relieves them from the pressure and opens the door to innovation,” he added.

Al-Othman stressed that fair treatment of employees is fundamental for success. You cannot treat a hard working and initiative-taking employee who is constantly keen to accomplish all his tasks the same way as another employee who does not develop himself and or accomplish his work, depending on other team members.

A totally different generation

In answer to a question about Kuwaiti youth working for the private sector, Al-Othman said: “I am optimistic about the significantly growing interest of the ambitious Kuwaiti youth in joining the private sector. From our side, at NBK, we seek to acquire national talent and professionals to work in the largest banking institution in the private sector."

“Supporting the youth is a key part of NBK’s strategy, as we are always keen to attract national talent and provide a series of professional training courses and academic programs to develop upskill and qualify them to take on leadership roles in the future,” he added.

Tough competition

Al-Othman indicated that the youth make up the largest segment among Kuwaitis, resulting in tough competition over available job opportunities in the future, which requires more effort and skills to have better chances to get the suitable job.

He advised the youth of the necessity of self-development, working on acquiring new skills, making the utmost benefit from other team members and the training courses they receive, and always asking about everything, even if it is not part of the job duties.

Al-Othman stressed that getting the job is not the end, but the beginning of a long journey for learning, training and going the extra mile to achieve success.

Digital advancement

Regarding NBK’s adoption of highly advanced digital technology over the recent past years, Al-Othman said: “Today, we are reaping the fruits of long years of hard work and successful strategies that reinforced our excellence in providing cutting-edge digital services and payment solutions.”

Al-Othman advised the participants, saying: “Technology today determines the path of jobs, and you must constantly develop yourselves in work-related fields, such as programming, data analysis, and others, as competition in the market is increasing day after day.”

“The launch of Weyay Bank reflects our strategy to keep pace with advanced banking technology, and our endeavors to stay relevant to the needs of the youth by providing them with all innovative banking services required to achieve their ambitions and explore broader horizons for their future,” he concluded.

-Ends-