Dubai, UAE: In a dynamic collaboration with TikTok for Business Middle East and renowned content creators Amir De Leon and Mostafa Eldiasty, Al-Futtaim Lexus are transforming automotive enthusiasts into powerhouse content creators with the Lexus Content Lab.

Hosted at Al-Futtaim Lexus DIP showroom, the Lexus Content educated audiences on creating unique, thrilling and engaging social media content around their beloved vehicles.

Commenting on the initiative, Saad Abdullah, General Manager Marketing of Al Futtaim Lexus, said: “The design, performance and sophistication of Lexus models have inspired many exciting stories, both on-road and on digital media. The Content Lab was a natural extension of continuing this inspiring narrative for Lexus and motoring fans across the UAE. The relationship between car and owner is very personal, with many taking great pride in their beloved vehicles, and looking for unique ways to showcase them. However, car owners often don’t have the skills to create content that properly reflects the way they view their car. The Lexus Content Lab provides automotive enthusiasts with the relevant skills to create fantastic content that truly reflects the connection they have with their car.”

Creative Sessions

Kicking off the sessions was Amir De Leon, who introduced attendees to his unique style of action-oriented edits. Already an educational content creator in his own right, Amir includes BTS content in all his heart-thumping edits. He describes his work process and hosted a demo for the attendees.

Amir was followed by a session with renowned 3D artist and content creator Mostafa Eldiasty, aka 100.Pixels. Known for his completely out-of-the-box edits, Mostafa can lead the discussion surrounding 3D and other AR-driven UGC. Mostafa talked about his work process and demonstrated complex CGI effects.

After the two sessions were complete, the attendees were invited to practice shooting their own videos and creating content, while working with Amir and Mostafa in the editing phase, as well as an editing suite with Mostafa where he guided the more advanced attendees on using his software.

The Lexus Content Lab took place at the Lexus showroom at Dubai Investment Park on January 20th from 2:00PM to 6:00PM Follow Lexus on Instagram and TikTok to see the results.

