Khaled Abdel Rahman: success of the exhibition’s activities in Dubai supports our approach to establish a new one outside Egypt



Al Etegah Al Awal company announced the success of its exhibition in Dubai "Egypt 2030", with the participation of more than 20 real estate developers along 3 days, during which the companies succeeded in achieving their marketing goals.



Khaled Abdel Rahman, Al Etegah Al Awal Chairman, said that the exhibition witnessed a strong turnout from targeted clients, whether Egyptians working in Dubai or from Gulf ones, to learn about the latest projects that are currently being implemented in Egypt, and to identify the investment opportunities currently available.



He added that the exhibition witnessed a remarkable turnout during its three days, especially with the diversity in the projects presented, and the presentation of exclusive offers during the exhibition period, in addition to the presence of well known real estate companies in the local and regional market, which was one of the attractive elements to the exhibition.



He pointed that the list of companies that participated in the exhibition included Tatweer Misr, Al-Borouj Egypt, Mountain View, city wide, Ora Developers, Misr Italy, Pyramids, Zodiac, Khaled Sabry Holding, mbg for real estate development, and New Jersey for real estate development, which is an integrated list between projects East, West Cairo and the New Administrative Capital.



Abdel Rahman referred to Al Etegah Al Awal keenness to achieve diversity in all exhibitions it organizes, so that the client can choose from wide selection in one place, as the exhibition was an opportunity to learn about supply in the real estate market and presents direct communication between developers and clients.



He revealed the company's plan to prepare for its next exhibition outside Egypt, which will be in a distinguished location that witnesses strong demand and inquiries from clients to buy real estate inside Egypt, as the list of companies present in the exhibition will also include the greatest diversity of available projects, to enable the client outside Egypt to identify comprehensively

the scale of urban development that Egypt is currently witnessing.

