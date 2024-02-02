The Ajman Chamber Youth Council is participating in the activities of the 3rd session of the Youth Laboratory, which is organized by the Ajman Youth Council and the Ajman Creative Center in Al Safia area until the 4th of February.

Maryam Mohamed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairperson of the Ajman Chamber Youth Council, praised the diversity of the Youth Laboratory’s activities and participations and providing an interactive platform to empower and support youth and motivate them to acquire skills and learn about many pioneering and innovative fields, noting that the activities of the Youth Laboratory have gained special importance in conjunction with the organization of the activities of Entrepreneurship Week 2024, which is organized by the Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED).

She stated that the Ajman Chamber Youth Council is participating in the activities of the 4th day of the Youth Laboratory’s activities in a specialized workshop entitled “Exploiting AI in developing our commercial projects.” This workshop aims to explain the foundations of exploiting AI to achieve commercial success, and how to identify investment opportunities and immediate improvements in the processes of establishing and developing projects in general.

Al Nuaimi thanked the Ajman Youth Council for providing the opportunity for youth councils in Ajman to participate in various activities that reflect the ongoing efforts to strengthen youth and enable them to interact in their society and develop their skills, noting that the Youth laboratory's activities aims to enhance creativity and innovation among youth, and provides an interactive environment that encourages exchanging ideas and suggestions, especially in light of the variety of workshops and sessions available during the youth laboratory activities.