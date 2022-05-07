Ajman: Ajman’s Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) announced its participation at the 29th edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2022 exhibition (ATM), one of the largest live, travel and tourism focused events in the world held in Dubai every year, organized this year from the 9th to 12th May 2022.

During the exhibition, Ajman Tourism will demonstrate the most updated experiences that Ajman offers its visitors, including the latest developments, new projects, technological solutions, and smart services, in efforts to promoting the emirate and placing it as a prime tourist destination on the local and international tourism map.

Through its participation, Ajman Tourism aims to enhance Ajman’s distinction as an attractive touristic destination for local, regionally and international visitors, in addition to penetrating new global markets by showcasing Ajman's portfolio of touristic, heritage, family entertainment and luxury hospitality projects.

The department aims to strengthen relations with its strategic industry partners and major tourism agencies, and provide new cooperation opportunities to develop the tourism sector, and attract more tourists to Ajman by highlighting the emirate’s wide array of fascinating attractions from stunning natural preservations, beaches, environmentally friendly tourism, to various heritage and cultural projects.

Khadija Turki, Acting Director General of Ajman’s Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), said: “Our participation in the Arabian Travel Market exhibition comes as a part of the framework we work within to achieve the futuristic vision of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman represented in developing the future of Ajman’s tourism industry, and strengthening Ajman’s position and presence locally, regionally and internationally, through launching progressive development and infrastructure projects, in addition to expanding the tourism sector efforts to restore its momentum aiming to exceeding the previously achieved levels of growth considering that it is one of the most important pillars of the national economy in order to achieve the sustainability of all vital sectors”.

Turki added: “Arabian Travel Market exhibition is considered the most important tourism exhibition in the region and one of the most important international exhibitions focused on travel and tourism , a hub for those interested in these economic sectors what makes it a great opportunity for decision makers meetings, investors and excretive-level connections, exploring pioneering insights on the latest technologies and trends that will undoubtedly shape the future of travel and tourism, in addition to discussing ways of enhancing various aspects of cooperation between countries’ representatives, government agencies and participating tourism companies”.

Ajman Tourism will also elaborate during the exhibition on several innovative initiatives, such as the Ajman Smart Museum application, which it launched in conjunction with the renovation of the museum and its recent reopening, to provide a unique interactive experience enhanced by advanced technology to stimulate all human senses, through exhibits explained in both Arabic and English.

Ajman Tourism leads Ajman’s participating delegation, that includes representatives from Ajman Department of Municipality and Planning, Ajman Free Zone, Ajman Transport Authority, in addition to many other private entities and travel and tourism companies that seeks, through their participation, to promote the emirate of Ajman as a unique tourist destination.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD)

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

For more information, please visit https://ajman.travel/ar-ajmantourism/