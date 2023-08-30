Ajman: Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development ADTD, The Department is organizing the third edition of Ajman Philatelic & Numismatic Exhibition which will run from 6th to 10th September 2023 at Ajman China Mall, Gate H.

A large number of dealers, exhibitors, and enthusiasts from GCC and various parts of the world are expected to participate in the exhibition in addition to many local and resident dealers. The event includes displays of rare collectables, coins and stamps showcasing the rich history of the emirate and the region.

The exhibition’s program features a series of workshops, lectures, and a special auction of stamps and coins. The Ajman Philatelic & Numismatic Exhibition honours the best collectables with a special jury which will select winners from various categories.

A contest to design the most beautiful stamp showcasing the landmarks of Ajman will be held in conjunction with the exhibition. Participants must send their designs before 8 September 2023 to win valuable prizes, and winners will be announced on 10 September 2023.

In this regard, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development stated that the third edition of the exhibition provides visitors and enthusiasts with the opportunity to view wide collections of coins and stamps that reflect the history of Ajman and the United Arab Emirates.

He added that the exhibition comes in line with Ajman Tourism efforts to preserve the UAE heritage and consolidate Ajman’s position as a leading destination for key exhibitions and events that attract a large number of visitors throughout the year.

The event’s sponsors and supporters include the Saudi German Hospital, Ajman China Mall, Ajman Free Zone, Emirates Post, Safi Exchange, and Gulfa Water.

Ajman Philatelic & Numismatic Exhibition opens its doors daily from 10 am to 10 pm from 6 to 10 September at Ajman China Mall, Gate H, except for Friday, when it opens from 4 pm to 10 pm.

-Ends-

About the Ajman Department of Tourism Development

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

For more information, please visit https://ajman.travel/ar-ajmantourism/