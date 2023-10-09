Ajman: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development - ADTD is conducting a roadshow in India to showcase the emirate’s unique tourism and entertainment developments, during which a delegation headed by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, will hold a series of meetings with key tourism officials, travel and tourism agents, tour operators, and hotel managers and representatives to attract more visitors to Ajman and highlight the Emirate’s investment opportunities.

The roadshow will be held from 9 to 13 October in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, and aims to build fruitful partnerships and enhance cooperation with representatives of the tourism sector and concerned parties to attract tourists from various parts of India and investors to the tourism sector, increase hotel occupancy rates, and highlight the new projects and latest developments in Ajman.

In this regard, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development stated, “Ajman Tourism continues to enhance Ajman’s position on the global tourism map in line with the directives of Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the department, and H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman”.

He explained that Ajman Tourism maintains its efforts to highlight the Emirate’s unique features and support Ajman’s position as one of the leading tourist destinations in the UAE, shed light on the key tourism projects and developments including new tourist, heritage and ecotourism destinations and activities to enrich the visitors’ experience, support sustainable development and promote the emirate’s tourism sector.

India represents a key market for the Emirate of Ajman with an increased number of Indian visitors to the Emirate which continues to provide exceptional visitor experience and high-quality services for business and leisure travellers with various interests and age groups.

Ajman Tourism reports indicate that the Indian market is the 2nd largest among international feeder markets for Ajman over the past three years, with more than 65,000 visitors constituting over 12% of the tourists visiting the Emirate.

Reports also reveal a significant increase in the number of Indian non-UAE residents compared to Indian residents during the past few years, and an overall increase in the number of Indian visitors from 31% in 2019 to 48% in 2023 year-to-date, in addition to an increase in length of stay of the Indian guests by 23% year-over-year.

About the Ajman Department of Tourism Development

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

