Ajman: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development - ADTD concluded a roadshow in India to showcase the emirate’s unique tourism and entertainment developments and enhance cooperation with representatives of the tourism sector and concerned parties to attract tourists from various parts of India and investors to the tourism sector.

As part of the roadshow, a delegation led by H.E Mahmood Khaleel AlHashmi, Director General of the department, conducted a compelling promotional presentation about Ajman in Bangalore. During this event, a series of impactful meetings took place, involving discussions with officials from the tourism sector, travel and tourism agents, as well as hotel facility managers. The primary objective of these interactions was to introduce and highlight the exceptional destinations that Ajman offers.

The delegation also visited the city of Ahmedabad to shed light on the tourism assets in Ajman and showcased the latest destinations and projects in the Emirate. The delegation also held a series of meetings with officials and operators in the tourism sector to discuss avenues for cooperation to enhance Ajman's position on the global tourism map.

The roadshow also included the city of Mumbai where the department's delegation met with officials responsible for the tourism, travel, and business sectors in Mumbai along with tourism service providers and travel agencies. The delegation also conducted a series of communication sessions and detailed presentations to acquaint the stakeholders with the diverse tourism, cultural, and economic assets of the Emirate of Ajman.

The department’s delegation, led by H.E Mahmood Khaleel AlHashmi, Director General of the department, held several meetings in the three Indian cities (Bangalore - Ahmedabad - Mumbai) with key investors and investment companies in the tourism sector to promote Ajman as an attractive investment destination in this vital sector. During the roadshow, the delegation met with around 400 travel and tourism agents and tour operators, and around 25 meetings were held with major investors and real estate developers.

In this regard, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development stated, “India represents a key market for the Emirate of Ajman with an increased number of Indian visitors to the Emirate which continues to provide exceptional visitor experience and high-quality services for business and leisure travellers.”

“We are delighted with the success of this promotional roadshow, which comes as part of our efforts to maintain the growth of the tourism sector and attract foreign investments to the emirate, in line with our aspirations to contribute effectively to the economic diversification in the Emirate of Ajman”, he added.

About the Ajman Department of Tourism Development

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

For more information, please visit https://ajman.travel/ar-ajmantourism/