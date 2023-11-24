Ajman: The Ajman Department of Finance hosted a workshop dedicated to the procedures for preparing the final general account of government agencies for the fiscal year 2023. Attended by specialised personnel from various Ajman government departments, the workshop underscored the DoF’s dedication to offering crucial support in enacting policies and government financial directives. These initiatives are geared towards aiding in the realisation of the emirate’s strategic goals.

This workshop forms a key component of the Department’s continuous efforts to establish robust frameworks for handling government financial matters while also offering guidance and technical assistance to local government departments. The overarching objective is to improve the efficiency of financial institutional performance at the government level, which in turn plays a vital role in fostering the emirate’s prosperity and sustaining its comprehensive development.

Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Ajman Department of Finance, underscored that organising the workshop is a testament to the Department’s dedication to fostering integration and joint efforts with partners across various government agencies. The aim is to elevate the government’s financial work system at the emirate level to align with global standards and practices, in line with the wise leadership's directives to ensure Ajman’s financial sustainability and boost its competitiveness. Al Ali also emphasised the critical role of the reports and data derived from the final account in aiding decision-makers to enhance financial planning, thereby achieving sought-after efficiency and effectiveness at both local and federal levels in the UAE.

Abdul Ghaffar Al Khaja, Director of the Department of Government Accounts, elaborated that the workshop was designed to acquaint participants with the intricacies of the final financial accounts and their various elements. It also aimed to raise awareness about the standard rules and principles involved in preparing these accounts and the procedures for closing them, per the financial circular No.03 of 2023. The workshop's primary objective is to facilitate the dissemination of financial knowledge among all relevant parties, thereby boosting their efficiency and productivity.

He further explained that this workshop is one of many in a series orchestrated by the Department of Finance, in line with its annual training agenda towards meeting the training requirements of Ajman’s government agencies strategically and offering diverse forms of support to employees in financial operations.