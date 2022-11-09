The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), in cooperation with the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), participated in the activities of the "World Travel Market 2022" show in London (WTM London 2022) during the period from 7 to 9 November. The Ajman Chamber delegation was headed by Mahmood Othman Abu Al Shawareb, Member of the Board, and included Mohammed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Trade Development and International Relations Sector at the ACCI.

H.E. Mahmood Abu Al Shawareb stressed the importance of this participation in order to promote investment opportunities in Ajman and to attract companies, business owners, and investors, and to shed light on the developments of the tourism sector in Ajman and its competitive investment opportunities. The participation also enhances the foresight of the future of business in the travel and tourism sectors with major international institutions and companies.

He added, "Ajman Chamber is keen to diversify its external participation in major international exhibitions and events and to adopt an annual participation agenda with a view to consolidating relations and exploring opportunities for cooperation and external partnerships, in line with achieving the Ajman Chamber's strategic objectives aimed at developing a renewed global economic relations network that supports expansion opportunities, business development, and promotion of the emirate as an ideal destination for investment, and to establish a proactive and flexible methodology that ensures the development of future projects and initiatives for the Ajman Chamber by reviewing the best international practices in various fields.

Al Shawareb praised the efforts of the ADTD in upgrading and developing the tourism sector in Ajman, which was reflected in the growth of the tourism sector's contribution to the emirate's GDP.

For his part, Mohamed Al Janahi explained that the WTM London 2022 represents a global platform that brings together major global organizations and leading institutions in the tourism and travel industry, and the Ajman Chamber is keen to be present at its activities and events, which attract experts and specialists of the global tourism industry. "This year, the WTM has an exceptional importance, as it represents in the intensive return of tourism activity globally,” He added.

Al Janahi praised the promising and diverse opportunities of the tourism sector in Ajman, especially in light of the emirate’s middle geographical location and its excellence in a wide range of entertainment, heritage, and tourism destinations, in addition to a leading and attractive hospitality sector at the local and international levels.

