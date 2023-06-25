In support of developing a renewable global economic relations network that supports expansion and business development opportunities, and promoting the emirate as an ideal destination for investment, H.E Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Hamrani, a board member of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), participated in the 13th edition of the World Chambers Conference (WCC) organized by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with the International Chamber of Commerce during the period from June 21 to 23, in Geneva, Switzerland.

The World Chambers Congress (WCC) witnesses a wide participation of experts, representatives of chambers of commerce, officials, and business owners. The conference has a remarkable diversity in its sessions and accompanying activities, consisting of more than 40 sessions and activities with the participation of over 1,500 attendees representing more than 100 countries, and more than 80 speakers and experts to discuss the present and future of the global economy and ways to facilitate trade and economic partnerships between countries around the world.

The WCC addressed a range of main topics over three days under the title "Achieving Peace and Prosperity through Diversity". Attendees discussed the importance of diversifying and making financing programs more flexible in supporting economic growth, as well as ways to develop digital trade and the importance of directing private sector facilities to adopt technological and artificial intelligence technologies in production chains and service delivery. It also highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship programs to increase the contribution of SMEs to national economies. The WCC also discussed the role of chambers of commerce in leading private sector efforts towards sustainability and providing an economic climate characterized by growth while preserving the environment, resources, and reducing carbon emissions. The WCC recommended the need to intensify cooperation between chambers of commerce and disseminate best practices in areas such as innovation, sustainability, SMEs development, and other fields.

During the WCC, H.E Mohamed Al Hamrani held a series of joint meetings with officials and representatives of chambers of commerce and industry from various countries around the world to discuss ways to cooperate and develop trade relations, as well as the best innovative and proactive initiatives and services to serve business owners

Al Hamrani emphasized that the WCC strengthened the exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of business and trade among participants, and presented a range of global business challenges and successful best practices for dealing with these challenges. The WCC also provided an excellent platform for building and expanding global networks, discovering new opportunities for cooperation and promoting investments and businesses, as well as exploring global investment opportunities. In addition, the WCC promoted sustainable development and the adoption of the best environmental and social standards, as well as facilitated the opening of horizons for signing agreements and forming new partnerships to enhance trade, investment, and knowledge exchange.

He stated that the Ajman Chamber is keen to implement a global partnership agenda that includes diversifying the Chamber's international partners, promoting investment opportunities in the emirate, and discovering new markets for the products of Ajman factories.

H.E Mohamed Al Hamrani explained that the Ajman Chamber was keen to introduce the attendees from the various countries participating in the WCC about the UAE's directions during the Year of Sustainability and its preparations to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), especially since one of the main axes of the conference dealt with the field of Sustainability and its relevance to the economic sector.