H.E. Hamad Rashid Al Nuaimi, First Vice Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), and H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Second Vice Chairman of the ACCI, participated in the activities of the “11th Arab-Hellenic Economic Forum”, which was held in Athens over two days, in the presence of a group of ambassadors, consuls, officials of the chambers of commerce, representatives of economic authorities, experts and those interested in economic affairs and business owners from the Gulf, Arab, and Greek countries.

The Forum aims to provide a platform for the development of economic relations between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Greece in particular. The forum’s work discussed the investment opportunities available in the tourism and real estate sectors. The Forum includes a number of sessions under the title “Electricity and Energy Alternatives for a Sustainable Future” and “Engineering Designs and Building Materials.” and "Pharmaceutical Industries", in addition to an open meeting between Arab ambassadors and Greek businesspersons.

H.E. Hamad bin Rashid Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of the Forum and its role in providing a platform for direct communication with officials and senior economic figures from the Gulf, Arab and Greek countries, praising the existing relations between the UAE and Greek sides in particular and the positive development in the volume of bilateral trade growth between the two countries.

He added, "Ajman Chamber seeks to intensify its external participation, under the guidance of the wise leadership, by adopting an annual agenda aimed at developing a renewed global economic relations network that supports expansion opportunities, business development, and promotion of the Emirate as an ideal destination for investment."

For his part, H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi said that the diversity of the Forum’s topics and sessions enhanced opportunities to promote many important sectors in of Ajman, especially the sectors of “industry, building and construction, real estate, tourism, health, education,” noting that the Ajman Chamber delegation had shedding light on the attractive competitive advantages of Ajman's economy, and discussing opportunities to organize a number of future meetings between the Ajman Chamber and many delegations participating in the Forum's activities in order to provide channels of communication between business owners from Ajman and investors and business owners from abroad.