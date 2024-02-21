The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) is participating in the activities of the Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition, which is organized by the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation - Ajman, from February 20 to 22 at the Emirates Hospitality Center, with wide participation from government entities and departments, real estate development companies, experts, and those concerned with the real estate field.

H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Ajman Chamber, confirmed that the Ajman Chamber’s sponsorship and participation in the exhibition’s activities supports the efforts made in developing the real estate and construction sectors, as they are the main drivers in supporting and growing the local economy.

He added, "The exhibition highlights the capabilities of the real estate sector in the Emirate of Ajman, its various investment opportunities, and the extent of its positive impact on the growth of all sectors. The exhibition also highlights the quality and components of the real estate sector in Ajman, such as the advanced infrastructure, the distinguished strategic location, the attractive real estate legislative environment, economic diversification, and major real estate projects."

Al Suwaidi also explained that the exhibition provides an interactive channel for discovering real estate investment opportunities available in the emirate, and a platform for exchanging opinions and experiences between government officials, real estate developers, and investors, and promoting the latest and largest real estate projects and the successive developments in the local market, in addition to enhancing cooperation and partnership between government entities concerned with the real estate sector with real estate development facilities, and discuss innovation solutions and best practices in supporting real estate activities.

The Ajman Chamber is presenting to visitors of the exhibition and participating entities a range of its services, including “the services of the Ajman Center for Commercial Conciliation and Arbitration, commercial opportunity reports, and statistical reports.”

