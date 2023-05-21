In line with the exerted efforts to raise awareness about best practices and innovative technologies in the field of rationalization of energy consumption and encourage private sector establishments to rely on clean and alternative energy solutions, the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) organized an introductory session entitled "Energy Efficiency and its Impact on Operational Costs and Increased Production" in cooperation with the Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO), with the aim of highlighting the environmental impact and the positive economic return of taking energy rationalization measures and investing in clean energy sources

The session was attended by Nasser Al-Dhafri, Executive Director of the Member Support and Innovation section in ACCI, Dr. Waleed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Etihad ESCO, business owners, and officials of the companies and factories operating in Ajman and interested in rationalizing energy consumption and adopting sustainable energy solutions.

At the beginning of the session, Al Dhafri welcomed the attendees and emphasized the importance of the introductory workshop and its educational role by guiding private sector establishments towards adopting best innovative practices in the field of reducing energy consumption and benefiting from renewable energy sources, intending to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity, and thus business growth and increasing facility revenues, which reflects the efforts of the ACCI in keeping pace with the UAE's directions and achieving its goals in the "Year of Sustainability" and preparing to host the World Climate Conference "COP 28"

Al Dhafri stressed that the session comes within the ACCI's efforts to achieve its strategic objectives in line with Ajman's directions, aimed at encouraging economic establishments to adopt social responsibility, standards and requirements of sustainable development, the green economy, promotion of financial sustainability and consolidation of an institutional culture based on leadership, innovation, and excellence.

The session dealt with an overview of the services of Etihad ESCO and the modern products and technologies it provides to private sector facilities in the fields of rationalization of energy consumption and the development of alternative energy resources. During the session, the ESCO reviewed a wide range of its implemented projects and their direct results in reducing operational costs and increasing production.

Dr. Walid Al Nuaimi, CEO of Etihad ESCO, said: “We seek in our company to support energy efficiency initiatives and activities by providing products and solutions in the fields of rationalization of energy consumption and alternative energy sources. As a leading company in the field of energy efficiency, we are pleased to cooperate with the ACCI in organizing this awareness session to highlight best practices in the field of energy efficiency and encourage the adoption of clean energy solutions, and investing in resources of this type of energy. Our cooperation with the ACCI in organizing this session reflects the importance of our continuous efforts to raise awareness about energy efficiency solutions that meet market requirements, reduce costs and contribute to achieving sustainability goals.”

The session included a group of discussion interventions to identify the best practices and experiences implemented by the Etihad ESCO. The participants in the session, including business owners and officials of the companies, expressed their interest in benefiting from the rationalization of energy consumption technologies, clean energy solutions, and opening prospects for cooperation with the Etihad ESCO under the umbrella of the ACCI.

It is worth noting that the ACCI and the Etihad ESCO recently signed a memorandum of understanding intending to develop joint programs and plans to encourage private sector establishments that are members of the ACCI to adopt clean and alternative energy solutions, especially solar energy.