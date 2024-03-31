Within the framework of developing a renewed global economic relations network to support expansion and business development opportunities and promote the Emirate of Ajman as an ideal destination for investment and business, the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) organized the International Ramadan Majlis with the participation and presence of ambassadors, consuls, heads, and representatives of attachés and commercial councils from countries around the world.

The Ramadan Majlis was attended by H.E. Maher Tarish Al Alili, Member of the Board of Directors, Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Acting Director General of the Ajman Chamber, Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector at the Ajman Chamber, and a number of government agency officials and businessmen Ajman, at the Fairmont Ajman Hotel.

Al Kaitoob stressed that the Ajman Chamber is keen to organize the International Ramadan Majlis with a view to consolidating its relations and building a sustainable partnership base with countries of the world. It also seeks to promote investment opportunities in the emirate, attract foreign investments, and discuss opportunities to diversify foreign markets for the emirate’s products and increase the volume of intra-trade between Ajman and the world countries and the qualitative components of Ajman.

He pointed out that the International Ramadan Majlis has a special role in promoting investment opportunities in Ajman and highlighting the level of great and successive developments and the distinguished economic recovery in the Emirate of Ajman across all sectors “industrial, commercial, tourism, educational, health, service, real estate, and other sectors” under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Federation and Ruler of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Al Kaitoob stated that the Ramadan Majlis is a part of the Ajman Chamber’s plan to expand its international partnerships network and organize effective international forums by attracting representatives of countries and economic and commercial delegations from inside and outside the country and providing a sustainable umbrella linking the members of the Ajman Chamber with business owners from outside the country.

Fatima Yaqoob Al Awadhi, Acting Head of the Investment Attraction Section at Ajman Chamber, also expressed that the International Ramadan Majlis is an opportunity to explore the most prominent international economic exhibitions and events and discuss ways to participate in them among the attendees in order to include them in the future plans of the Promotion Section.

During the Majlis, the attendees had friendly conversations and discussed opportunities for cooperation during the Ramadan suhoor evening.

The attendees, including ambassadors, consuls, and government officials, stressed the importance of organizing such meetings on several occasions, praising the importance of the Majlis and its provision of an important platform for strengthening relations, building partnerships, and supporting international cooperation between all parties. They also praised the diversity of investment opportunities in Ajman and its remarkable economic growth that increases the opportunities for partnership and cooperation.