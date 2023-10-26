The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) organized a legal seminar entitled “Trademarks” in cooperation with Al Suwaidi & Company, with a view to educating business owners about the importance of trademarks, mechanisms for registering and protecting them, and their role in enhancing customer confidence, sustainability, and growth in the productivity of private sector establishments.

The legal seminar was presented by Fouad Attia, senior advisor at Al Suwaidi & Partners, in the presence of business owners and a number of private sector establishment officials and legal professionals. The seminar is part of a series of legal seminars organized by the Ajman Chamber with the aim of enhancing the legal awareness of its members, establishments, and members of society.

The seminar discussed the definition of the trademark and its types, including “textual, design, advertising expressions, slogans, sound marks, collective marks, and service marks,” with an explanation of many illustrative examples. The seminar also reviewed a group of logos, signs, and shapes that are not classified as trademarks.

The attendees learned about the importance of the trademark and its contribution to the success of companies, increasing their value, and enhancing their ability to compete in the local and foreign market. The seminar also addressed the keenness of UAE law to protect trademarks, and the consequences of forgery and imitation of the trademark based on what is prescribed by UAE law.

Aisha Al Nuaimi, Senior Executive in the Legal Services Department at the Ajman Chamber, stressed the importance of the legal seminar and its role in educating business owners on the importance of the trademark and the mechanisms for registering and protecting it as it is the establishment’s identity and its identification card in the markets and among customers. She also explained that the trademark has a major role in distinguishing the product or service, co-building confidence in the product or service among customers, increasing the economic value of the facility, and preventing imitation and manipulation.

At the conclusion of the legal seminar, the discussion was opened and many illustrative examples of trademarks, how to protect them, and their role in increasing the productivity of companies and factories were presented, in addition to clarifying how to legally deal with cases of imitation by similarity or identicalness.

-Ends-