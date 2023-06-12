As a part of its commitment to enhance the quality of life and provide the necessary medical care for employees and customers, the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) organized a health initiative in cooperation with the Saudi German Hospital. The initiative included a medical lecture and the provision of a set of medical examinations to measure the vital signs of employees and customers.

The medical staff presented a set of medical examinations, including measuring blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol, in addition to providing medical advice. Dr. Hassan Aref Shabana, a consultant pulmonologist, gave an awareness-raising medical lecture on asthma, its types, pathogens, and how to prevent it.

Fatima Al Suwaidi, Director of the Events Department at Ajman Chamber, stated that the Ajman Chamber is keen to diversify its annual agenda of activities and initiatives with a view to making its employees happy and providing a healthy business environment that reflects on their lifestyle and job performance, in cooperation with Ajman Chamber's partners from government and private entities.

She explained that the initiative aims to enhance health awareness among Ajman Chamber employees and encourage them to make healthy decisions and adopt a healthy lifestyle, which contributes to providing early care and disease prevention. The initiative also reflects the Ajman Chamber's commitment to taking care of its employees and providing the necessary support to maintain their health and happiness.