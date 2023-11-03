Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) celebrated the “Flag Day” event as an embodiment of the values of unity and cohesion and a renewal of loyalty and belonging to the homeland and wise leadership. The flag was raised in the Ajman Chamber arena by H.E. Eng Abdullah Al Muwaiji, the Chairman of the ACCI, in the presence of members of the Board of Directors of the ACCI and H. E Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ACCI and ACCI's employees and customers.

H.E Abdullah Al Muwaiji said on this national occasion: "Flag Day is a national occasion that we cherish and are proud of. The flag is a symbol of our identity, our pride, our renaissance, our past, our present, and our future. On Flag Day, we remember the efforts of the founding fathers and the journey of our country and its progress in all fields. On Flag Day, we renew our commitment to our country and our loyalty to our wise leadership, and we pledge to continue working diligently and hardly for the sake of the advancement and leadership of our beloved country. "

H. E Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ACCI, stated: "Celebrating Flag Day is a national embodiment of the values of unity, pride in national identity, and popular cohesion. Under the flag, loyalty and belonging are renewed. Under the flag, we are proud of the global status the UAE has achieved. Under the flag, enthusiasm is sharpened to continue the journey of work and giving to our nation."

