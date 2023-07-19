Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), revealed that the AJBWC adopts a comprehensive summer activities plan that includes a wide range of workshops and specialized interactive courses to enhance the practical and educational aspects of a large segment of women and girls. She also explained that the AJBWC participates in the National "Our Happy Summer" program in cooperation with the Ajman Society of Social & Cultural Development to educate and raise awareness of a conscious generation of girls who are registered in the program, develop their skills and expand their knowledge in the field of entrepreneurship, and guide them on the foundations for selecting successful projects and the mechanisms for their implementation, management, and marketing of their products.

Al Ali reported that the AJBWC began its participation in the "Our Happy Summer" program with the "Sustainable Industry" workshop, which was organized at the headquarters of the Ajman Society of Social & Cultural Development with the participation of more than 20 trainees. The workshop had a brainstorming session to learn about the nature of sustainability and the efforts of the UAE in this field, and the importance of linking sustainability to projects and products to conserve resources and go in line with the UAE directions. The workshop also had a group of practical activities and the distribution of gifts to the winners.

The practical side of the workshop witnessed soap-making methods and mechanisms for providing alternatives for its manufacture in line with sustainability goals and the use of environmentally friendly products. Both trainers, Rana Adna and Nour Al Zoubi, presented practical models and experiments on making natural soap in easy and innovative ways.

AJBWC also organized a workshop entitled "The Little Barista" at the headquarters of the Ajman Center for Entrepreneurship, with the participation of 11 trainees, on making coffee and preparing cold drinks based on coffee bean products. The participants learned the art of making and preparing specialized coffee through practical lessons on the basics of barista and innovative preparation techniques, and the trainees were eventually able to conduct hands-on experience and enjoy tasting a variety of delicious drinks