As part of the efforts of the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) to enhance awareness and knowledge of the latest technologies, technology tools, and developments in the field of self-employment and freelancing work, and to support the values of leadership and innovation, AJBWC organized a workshop entitled "AI Professionalism in Self-Employment".

The workshop was presented by Mohammed Alshamsi, a certified trainer and founder of the "Cybernet" platform for training and consulting. The workshop was attended by 38 trainees of a number of governmental and educational agencies in Ajman and owners of projects, at the AJBWC's headquarters. The workshop was carried out in person and through the visual communication feature.

The workshop dealt with the history of artificial intelligence (AI) and its beginnings and the developments of AI programs and technologies during the previous years, the extent to which modern technologies relate to the sustainability and growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and the opportunities for employing “chat GPT” in self-employment. The workshop also reviewed the most prominent programs of AI technologies and how to use them.

The participants were briefed on the most important AI technologies related to the content industry, as well as those related to the trade name, feasibility studies, visual identity, e-marketing and marketing advertisements. The workshop also dealt with opportunities to employ "chat GPT" in the industry and its role in developing and enhancing competitiveness.

For her part, Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the AJBWC, praised the importance of the workshop and its role in harnessing digital transformation and educating participants about the AI basics and its importance in the growth of entrepreneurship, explaining that AJBWC seeks to intensify and diversify its educational platforms in cooperation with its partners from the relevant authorities from, including the government and private sectors, in order to enhance the capabilities of the business community in general, and business women who are AJBWC members in particular.

Al Ali praised the educational and interactive sessions included in the workshop, presenting realistic examples of AI applications in project management, as well as introducing AI tools and programs that can be used to improve business performance and develop strategies.

She stated that the workshop is part of the efforts of the AJBWC to enhance the spirit of leadership and technological development in the field of self-employment and keep pace with the continuous changes taking place in the economic sector, especially in the SMEs, so that the AJBWC continues to support male and female entrepreneurs in the use of modern technology to enhance their business achieve success and sustainability.